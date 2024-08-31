Raphinha on the rampage as Barca thrash sorry Valladolid - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Raphinha celebrates after scoring against Valladolid. PHOTO/FC BARCELONA FACEBOOK

Football

Raphinha on the rampage as Barca thrash sorry Valladolid

Published

BARCELONA, Spain, August 31 – Raphinha scored a hat-trick as Barcelona blew Real Valladolid away with a thumping 7-0 victory to maintain a perfect start to the new La Liga season.

Hansi Flick’s side are the only team to win all four matches at the start of the campaign and moved seven points ahead of champions Real Madrid.

It was the former Leeds winger who opened the scoring in the 20th minute at the Olympic Stadium.

Striker Robert Lewandowski added a second goal just four minutes after the opener for his fourth of the season.

Valladolid kept the Catalans at bay until stoppage time in the first half, when defender Jules Kounde secured a healthy lead after prodding home from a corner.

Brazil’s Raphinha scored two in eight minutes to secure the match ball before new signing Dani Olmo added a sixth with his second goal for the club.

Substitute Ferran Torres rounded off a fantastic display from Flick’s men ahead of the international break.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved