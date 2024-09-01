Former Leeds and Cardiff defender Bamba dies aged 39

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 1 – Sol Bamba, the former Leeds United, Leicester City, Cardiff City and Hibernian defender, has died at the age of 39.

The Ivory Coast centre-back, who began his career with Paris St-Germain and also played for Dunfermline and Middlesbrough, was part of the Cardiff side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2018.

He overcame non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2021 during his playing days at Cardiff and had been working at Turkish club Adanaspor, who announced the news on Saturday night.

A statement from Adanaspor said: “Our technical director Souleymane Bamba, who fell ill before the match against Manisa Football Club yesterday, was taken to Manisa Celal Bayar University Hospital and unfortunately lost his battle for life there. Our condolences to his family and our community.”

Cardiff said the news was received with “the deepest sadness”, describing Bamba as a “club legend” and adding: “As a player and coach, Sol’s impact on our football club was immeasurable. He was a hero to all of us, a leader in every dressing room and a true gentleman.”

Leeds, who Bamba captained during his time at Elland Road from 2015 to 2016, also paid tribute by saying they were “devastated to learn of the news that former captain Sol Bamba has passed away”.

Leeds added: “Rest in peace, Sol, you will be forever in our hearts.”

Bamba went from Paris St-Germain to Dunfermline and on to Hibernian, joining Leicester under Sven-Goran Eriksson in 2011.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Following Eriksson’s death earlier this week, Bamba posted a tribute on social media in which he described the Swede as “not just an exquisite person, but he was also the best coach I’ve ever had, inspiring my journey as a player but also as a manager”.

Bamba joined Leeds after spells with Trabzonspor in Turkey and Palermo in Italy.

It was later at Cardiff where he would make perhaps his biggest mark, becoming a fan favourite after being signed on a free by Neil Warnock in 2016.

He scored on his debut against Bristol City, going on to play a key role in the club’s elevation to the top flight the following season.

He would make his Premier League debut with Cardiff, scoring four goals in the Welsh club’s solitary season at the elite level under Warnock.

The club announced in January 2021 that Bamba, then 35, was being treated for cancer, with the club describing him as “universally admired by team-mates, staff and supporters in the Welsh capital”.

He returned to playing four months later, announcing he was free of cancer following chemotherapy treatment.

Bamba was released by Cardiff the following month and linked up again with Warnock, signing in August 2021 for Middlesbrough.

He had previously described the veteran manager as a “father figure”. In return, Warnock once insisted that the defender was “slightly better” than Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, but he had to remind him during games “not to try and be Beckenbauer”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bamba’s season at Middlesbrough included him scoring a penalty in an FA Cup shootout victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford in February 2022.

He returned to Cardiff the following year as assistant manager to Sabri Lamouchi, helping the club retain their Championship status.

Bamba had previously been linked with the Bluebirds’ managerial role having undergone his coaching badges with the Football Association of Wales.

He left his role upon Lamouchi’s departure in the summer of 2023 before taking up his position in Turkey.

Dunfermline said they were “shocked and saddened” to learn of Bamba’s death, and expressed condolences “at this tragic time” to all who knew him.

Middlesbrough and Hibernian both said they were “devastated” to hear the news.