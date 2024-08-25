Ingebrigtsen & Duplantis break world records

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SILESIA, Poland, August 25 – Jakob Ingebrigtsen obliterated the 28-year-old 3,000m world record by more than three seconds before Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record at the Diamond League meeting in Silesia.

Norway’s Ingebrigtsen looked in disbelief as he crossed the finish line in seven minutes 17.55 seconds, breaking the previous record of 7:20.67 set by Kenya’s Daniel Komen in 1996.

Komen’s time had been the longest-standing men’s athletics world record in an individual track event.

In the pole vault, Sweden’s Duplantis cleared 6.26m, one centimetre higher than his previous best set as he won Olympic gold in Paris earlier this month.

His second-attempt clearance on Sunday was the third time the 24-year-old has broken the world record this season, and his 10th overall.

Duplantis was joined by American Sam Kendricks and Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis – who won Olympic silver and bronze respectively – in jumping 6m.

Ingebrigtsen wants to challenge ‘all world records’

Earlier this week, Ingebrigtsen had exacted a modicum of revenge over American Cole Hocker by winning the 1500m at the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne.

The Norwegian lost his Olympic title over the distance to Hocker at Paris 2024, with Great Britain’s Josh Kerr second, but won 5,000m gold.

The 23-year-old carried that form into Sunday’s meet in Poland, although admitted he did not expect his world record time.

“It feels special, amazing. I was hoping to challenge the world record here, but based on my training, I can never predict exactly what kind of time I am capable of,” he said.

“I would not have imagined I could run 7:17, though. At the beginning the pace felt really fast, but then I started to feel my way into the race and found a good rhythm.

“Now I want to challenge world records at all distances, but it is one step at a time.”

Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Berihu Aregawi was second behind Ingebrigtsen in 7:21.28 – the third-fastest time in history – while fellow Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha placed third (7:28.44).