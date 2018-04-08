Hard fighting Shujaa go down to Fiji

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8- Kenya’s quest for a second ever Main Cup title at the World Rugby Sevens Series ended in defeat after going down 24-12 to Fiji in the Hong Kong final on Sunday afternoon.

Kenya ran in second half tries from Billy Odhiambo and Oscar Ouma with the Fijians going over four times, two of them converted.

Shujaa’s fight was hugely punctured midway through the first half when both Collins Injera and Willy Ambaka were sent to the sin bin, leaving the Kenyans with a two-man deficit against a very strong Fijian side.

Fiji broke the deadlock through Josua Vakurunabili. Minutes later, Ambaka made a superb tackle on Jerry Tuwai who thought he had landed the ball after intercepting a miscued pass from Odhiambo, but a TMO decision overturned the try.

Injera was sent to the sin bin for indiscretion with Ambaka following suit a few minutes later after tackling a man without the ball.

With a two man advantage, Fiji looked to gain ground and they did when Eroni Sau crossed over before man of the tournament Amenoni Nasilasila dotted down and converted Fiji’s third try for a 17-0 lead.

Kenya came back determined in the second half and Odhiambo cut down the deficit as Kenya piled the pressure. However, Fiji regained control withVatemo Ravouvou dotting down with the twos added as they went 24-5 up.

Oscar Ouma scored a late consolation with Eden Agero converting, but the tie was all but sealed.

The brilliant Shujaa now shift attention to the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia next weekend.