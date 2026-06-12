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NTSA directed that law enforcement officers impound any vehicles found operating under the Sacco in defiance of the directive/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA revokes Nicco Movers Sacco licence over KMTC student’s death

NTSA said it carried out a “thorough assessment of the operator’s safety practices and compliance status” after the death of Eugene Mutuku.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revoked the operator licence of Nicco Movers 1 Sacco following investigations into a fatal incident involving a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student.

In a public notice, the Authority said it carried out a “thorough assessment of the operator’s safety practices and compliance status” after the death of Eugene Mutuku.

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“In its findings, the Authority observed that the Sacco’s officials and management have lost control of the operation of their fleet, lack adequate safety protocols, and have not demonstrated any efforts to address major safety concerns,” NTSA said.

The regulator further warned that “vehicles operating under the Sacco are unsafe and pose a danger to road users,” adding that it had “resolved to revoke Nicco Movers 1 Sacco’s operator licence and to cease operation with immediate effect.”

NTSA directed that law enforcement officers impound any vehicles found operating under the Sacco in defiance of the directive.

The decision comes amid heightened public anger over road safety standards in the matatu sector, with calls for stricter enforcement against rogue operators.

Thrown from moving bus

The action follows the death of Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student Eugene Mutuku, who died after being thrown from a moving matatu along Thika Road in an incident that has shocked the public.

An autopsy conducted at Kenyatta National Hospital revealed that Mutuku suffered multiple injuries and internal bleeding consistent with a fall from a moving vehicle. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Police said the incident occurred at about 6:40am on June 5, when the matatu was travelling from Thika toward Nairobi’s city centre. Investigators believe Mutuku was either pushed out or fell from the moving vehicle following a dispute reportedly involving a Sh50 fare disagreement.

The matatu was later found abandoned in the Kariokor area, while the driver and conductor remain at large as police continue a manhunt.

Mutuku sustained severe injuries including a dislocated hip and waist injuries, as well as the loss of two front teeth, according to medical reports cited in the investigation.

His family has called for a thorough probe and swift arrests of those responsible.

Two directors of Nicco Transport Company have already been arraigned in court as police continue to pursue the remaining suspects.

The case has intensified scrutiny of matatu safety in Nairobi, coming just days after another separate crash along Enterprise Road in which five passengers died when a matatu overturned while allegedly being driven recklessly.

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