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The new eLogbook system will feature key functions including verification through a QR code embedded on the document for vehicle owners, buyers, financial institutions and other interested parties/NTSA

NATIONAL NEWS

NTSA announces portal downtime in transition to QR-verified eLogbook system

NTSA has announced intermittent portal downtime from 4pm Tuesday to 8am Wednesday to facilitate migration to the new eLogbook system.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced intermittent portal downtime from 4pm Tuesday until 8am Wednesday as it transitions to the new electronic logbook (eLogbook).

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, the Authority said the temporary disruption is necessary to facilitate a smooth migration to the eLogbook system, which is expected to enhance the management, security, and processing of motor vehicle ownership records.

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“This is to inform all our stakeholders that the NTSA system will experience intermittent unavailability on Tuesday, 9th June 2026 (4pm) to Wednesday, 10th June 2026 (8am) to facilitate a smooth transition to the eLogbook,” the notice stated.

The planned downtime is likely to affect access to a range of NTSA digital services, including vehicle registration, ownership transfers, licence-related services and other transactions conducted through the Authority’s online platforms.

NTSA apologised for any inconvenience that may arise during the transition period and appealed for patience from members of the public and stakeholders.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to offer quality services to you,” the Authority said.

The new eLogbook system will feature key functions including verification through a QR code embedded on the document for vehicle owners, buyers, financial institutions and other interested parties.

Instant verification

NTSA said the QR code will instantly generate verification and validity information, providing an additional layer of security and helping curb fraud involving motor vehicle ownership documents.

However, the Authority clarified that parties seeking complete motor vehicle records will still be required to apply for a records search in accordance with Section 5 of the Traffic Act (Cap 403).

NTSA further indicated that eLogbooks will be automatically generated for a range of services processed through its platforms.

These include motor vehicle registration, transfer of ownership, alternative transfer of ownership, asset financing registration and discharge, re-registration and de-registration of motor vehicles, change of particulars inspections, and the issuance of duplicate logbooks.

Motorists, vehicle dealers, financial institutions and other users of NTSA services have been advised to plan their transactions accordingly to avoid disruptions during the scheduled maintenance window.

The migration to the eLogbook system forms part of NTSA’s broader digital transformation agenda aimed at improving service delivery, enhancing efficiency and strengthening the security and traceability of vehicle ownership records.

NTSA said users requiring assistance during the transition period can contact the Authority through its official support channels or visit the nearest NTSA office.

Normal system operations are expected to resume by 8am on Wednesday upon completion of the transition process.

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