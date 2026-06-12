Africa Must Build Future-Ready Nuclear Oversight Systems, PS Abdulrazak Tells Regulators

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 12 — Principal Secretary for the State Department for Science, Research and Innovation, Shaukat Abdulrazak, has urged African nuclear regulators to fast-track efforts to build stronger, more resilient, and future-ready regulatory systems as the continent expands its use of nuclear and radiation technologies.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 23rd Steering Committee Meeting of the Forum of Nuclear Regulatory Bodies in Africa(FRNBA), PS Abdulrazak said Africa’s growing adoption of nuclear and radiation applications for socio-economic development requires regulatory institutions that are independent, robust, and capable of responding to emerging technological and safety challenges.

He noted that as more African countries embrace nuclear technologies in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, industry, and energy, regulatory agencies must evolve to keep pace with innovation while ensuring the highest standards of safety, security, and public confidence.

“Africa’s growing use of nuclear and radiation technologies for socio-economic development demands regulatory institutions that are independent and responsive to emerging technological and safety challenges,” he said.

The Principal Secretary praised FNRBA, member states, and international partners for their continued efforts to strengthen nuclear and radiological safety and security in Africa. He described the forum as a critical platform for cooperation, peer learning, and the exchange of regulatory expertise among African nations.

Abdulrazak also challenged regulators to develop a comprehensive strategic plan aligned with the vision of the African Union, saying a coordinated continental approach would help address emerging regulatory and technological challenges while supporting Africa’s development goals.

In addition, he called on universities and research institutions to expand nuclear science, technology, and regulatory training programmes to cultivate the next generation of African nuclear experts.

The five-day meeting, hosted by the Kenya Nuclear Regulatory Authority, brought together regulators, technical specialists, and development partners from across the continent.

International organizations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency and the African Commission on Nuclear Energy, participated in discussions reviewing progress and identifying future priorities for nuclear governance in Africa.

Participants reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing regulatory cooperation, strengthening institutional capacity, and promoting the safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear and radiation technologies across the continent.