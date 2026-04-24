Ombudsman orders MoE to respond in 7 days over disputed TVET student relocation from Nairobi to Moiben

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 — The Commission on Administrative Justice has ordered the State Department for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) to respond within seven days to a planned relocation of Kenya School of Technical and Vocational Education and Training students from Nairobi to Moiben Campus in Uasin Gishu County.

The dispute stems from a notice issued on April 3, 2026, directing affected students to relocate from the Nairobi Main Campus to Moiben Campus, with a reporting date of May 11, 2026.

“The Commission on Administrative Justice (Office of the Ombudsman) has given the State Department for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), under the Ministry of Education, seven days to respond to complaints raised by students,” the Public Prosector directed on Friday, April 24, citing concerns over the legality, timing, and consultation process behind the relocation decision.

Students, particularly those admitted in the September 2025 intake under the Departments of Agriculture and Environmental Studies, and Health and Applied Sciences, argue that the decision was made without adequate consultation and was communicated less than a month before reporting.

Adverse impact

The Ombudsman further warned that the timing of the relocation could compromise learning outcomes, especially for students in critical academic stages.

“In view of the potential adverse impact on students’ academic progress, financial obligations, and access to a conducive learning environment, the Commission has requested a response within seven (7) days,” the directive reads.

According to the Commission, many students are currently in Module III, the final phase of their programmes, with examinations imminent—raising fears that the relocation could disrupt revision and performance.

The watchdog also noted that several students had already secured accommodation in Nairobi, incurring costs such as rent deposits, and warned that the relocation could impose additional financial strain.

Concerns were also raised over whether the Moiben Campus has adequate infrastructure, housing, and support services to accommodate the incoming students.

In its list of queries to the Principal Secretary, the Commission has demanded clarification on the legal and administrative basis of the relocation, whether stakeholder consultation was undertaken, measures to safeguard academic continuity, and the preparedness of the receiving campus.

It also wants details on mitigation measures for financial and logistical challenges, as well as compliance with constitutional requirements on fair administrative action and public participation under Article 47 of the Constitution.

The Ombudsman has warned that failure to comply may attract further action as investigations into the matter continue.