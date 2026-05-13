Ruto says Kenya has ‘even bigger responsibility’ in DRC amid volatility

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 13 — President William Ruto has said Kenya and other East African nations carry an “even bigger responsibility” in stabilising the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), warning that the security situation in the east remains volatile despite the withdrawal of regional troops following Kinshasa’s demand.

Speaking during an interview with France 24 on the sidelines of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Ruto said the situation on the ground in eastern DRC has not improved, even after the exit of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF), which included Kenyan troops.

“Kenya spent resources. Kenya put our armies at risk as part of the East African force,” Ruto said in the interview aired on Wednesday.

“When Kinshasa said we should leave, we left. Those who came in from also left.”

The President maintained that despite the withdrawal, instability persists in the mineral-rich eastern region, with ongoing fighting, displacement, and humanitarian suffering.

“But I think between the ink and the situation on the ground, there is a world of difference,” he said, referring to recent diplomatic commitments aimed at restoring peace.

Ruto cited the Washington peace agreement signed in December 2025 between Rwanda and the DRC, which he witnessed alongside other regional and global leaders, describing it as a major diplomatic milestone that has yet to fully translate into stability on the ground.

“We participated earlier this year in the peace signing agreement, in the ceasefire agreement in Washington,” he said.

“The situation on the ground has not improved. There is still tension. There are still refugees. We still have a situation on the ground.”

At the Washington ceremony, which brought together leaders including US President Donald Trump, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, and DRC President Félix Tshisekedi, the agreement was hailed as a breakthrough in efforts to end decades of conflict in the Great Lakes region.

The deal included provisions for a ceasefire, disarmament of armed groups, refugee return, accountability mechanisms, and a broader framework for regional economic cooperation.

Ruto at the time described the accord as a “monumental diplomatic milestone,” saying peace in eastern DRC would unlock major economic potential for Africa.

However, in his latest remarks, the President warned that implementation gaps remain and that instability continues to undermine those commitments.

Today, he said, eastern DRC remains in flux.

“There is still tension. There are still refugees. We still have a serious humanitarian situation in the eastern part of DRC,” he said.

Ruto insisted that regional leaders cannot disengage from the crisis despite political sensitivities between Kinshasa and some East African states following the withdrawal of the regional force.

“It is still our responsibility as leaders from this continent and as leaders in this region, whether we like each other or not,” he said.

“But we are the leaders at this point in time, and we must provide solutions. Kenya will continue to play its part.”

He stressed that the responsibility for peace in the region extends beyond external partners, arguing that East African states bear the greatest consequences of continued instability.

“It’s not Washington’s role alone. Washington has a role to play, but Kenya and East Africans — Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, and all of us here — have an even bigger responsibility because it affects our economies and our countries much more than it affects others,” he said.

Kenya deployed troops to eastern DRC in 2022 under the EAC Regional Force mandate to support efforts against armed groups, particularly in North Kivu, before the mission was later discontinued following disagreements with Kinshasa over its effectiveness and mandate renewal.

Despite subsequent peace initiatives, including the Washington agreement, eastern DRC continues to experience armed violence, displacement, and humanitarian pressure, underscoring the fragility of ongoing regional peace efforts.