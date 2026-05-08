Drug Suspects Abandon Cannabis, Motorcycle During NACADA Chase in Kitui

NAIROBI, Kenya May 8 – A dramatic anti-drug operation unfolded in Kwa Vonza, Kitui County, after two suspected cannabis traffickers abandoned their stash and motorcycle before fleeing into nearby bushes during a police pursuit.

The operation was conducted by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) in collaboration with officers from the Kwa Vonza Divisional Criminal Investigation Office (DCIO), following days of surveillance on the suspects.

According to investigators, the duo had been tracked from Kitui town while riding towards Machakos, where they were allegedly planning to purchase and transport a fresh supply of illegal narcotics.

The suspects were intercepted at around 3pm near a police barrier mounted along the route. Officers reportedly signaled them to stop for inspection, but they sped off instead, triggering a high-speed chase.

As officers closed in, the suspects abandoned the motorcycle together with the suspected cannabis consignment and escaped on foot into the surrounding thicket.

Police secured the motorcycle and recovered narcotics before transporting the exhibits to Kwa Vonza Police Station and later to Kitui Police Station for documentation and further investigations.

Authorities have since launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

Speaking after the operation, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa raised concern over the growing trend of traffickers targeting students in institutions of higher learning.

Dr. Omerikwa noted that the suspects were heading towards an area hosting the South Eastern Kenya University, suggesting the drugs may have been destined for students.

“The traffickers were clearly targeting higher learning institutions, putting our young people at risk. The Authority continues to conduct intelligence-led multi-agency operations to weed out criminals polluting learning environments, especially now that schools and institutions of higher learning are back in session,” he said.

He reaffirmed NACADA’s commitment to dismantling drug trafficking networks and urged members of the public to report suspicious activities to authorities.