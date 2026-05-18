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Adan Mohammed was appointed KRA Commissioner General on May 18, 2026.

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Adan Mohamed Appointed New KRA Commissioner General

He replaces Humphrey Wattanga, who was ousted last month and subsequently appointed Kenya’s envoy to Canada.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — Former Industrialisation Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed has been appointed new Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Mohamed, whose appointment was announced by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi, replaces Humphrey Wattanga, who was ousted last month and subsequently appointed Kenya’s envoy to Canada.

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Mohamed’s appointment, which takes effect from May 18, 2026, was published in a Special Gazette Notice signed by Mbadi on Monday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 11 (1) of the Kenya Revenue Authority Act, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury appoints Adan Abdulla Mohamed to be the Commissioner General of Kenya Revenue Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 18th May, 2026,” the notice reads.

Mohamed takes over the helm of the tax authority at a time when the government is under mounting pressure to boost domestic revenue collection amid rising expenditure demands and tightening fiscal conditions.

He brings extensive experience from both the private and public sectors, having previously served as Managing Director of Barclays Bank Kenya, now Absa Bank Kenya, where he held senior leadership positions in the banking industry.

Mohamed later joined government and served as Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation and Enterprise Development during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Born in Kutulo village in Mandera County, Mohamed is an alumnus of Kangaru High School and graduated from the University of Nairobi in 1989 with a First Class Bachelor of Commerce degree.

His appointment signals a new leadership chapter at KRA as the agency seeks to strengthen tax compliance and improve revenue mobilisation in a challenging economic environment.

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