KRA Leadership Changes as Wattanga Exits, Nyawanda Takes Over in Acting Role

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8-The Kenya Revenue Authority has announced a leadership change following the decision not to renew the contract of Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 8, the KRA Board, chaired by Ndiritu Muriithi, said Wattanga will proceed on terminal leave effective immediately, in line with his contract terms.

The Board commended Wattanga for his service, noting that he played a key role in advancing the Authority’s mandate during his tenure. It highlighted his contribution to organisational restructuring reforms within KRA, which it said strengthened operations.

“In the interim, the Board has appointed Dr. Lilian Nyawanda as the Acting Commissioner General, pending the recruitment of a substantive office holder through a competitive process,” the statement read.

Lilian Nyawanda currently serves as Commissioner of Customs and Border Control at KRA and will take over the role in an acting capacity as the search for a new Commissioner General begins.

The Authority reiterated its commitment to delivering on its mandate efficiently and in the public interest despite the leadership transition.