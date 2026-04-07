Ngong–Suswa Highway Completion a Game Changer for Regional Connectivity, Says Interior PS Omollo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7-Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has hailed the completion of the Ngong–Suswa Highway as a “major milestone,” describing it as a transformative development that will significantly enhance regional connectivity and spur economic growth.

Speaking on the newly completed road, Omollo said the highway is now fully operational and offers a critical alternative to the often-congested Nairobi–Mai Mahiu Road along the escarpment.

The approximately 70-kilometre tarmac road creates a direct and more efficient link between Ngong Town and Suswa, easing travel for motorists and transporters.

“The completion of the Ngong–Suswa Highway is a major milestone and a true game changer for regional connectivity. Now fully operational, the approximately 70 kilometre tarmac road provides a critical alternative to the often-congested Nairobi–Mai Mahiu Road along the escarpment,” said Omollo.

He noted that the highway significantly reduces travel time for motorists heading to Narok, Bomet, and Kisii counties, as well as other parts of western Kenya, improving the movement of people and goods across the region.

The Interior PS noted that the road is already unlocking substantial economic opportunities along the corridor, particularly for farmers and livestock traders in Kajiado County who now enjoy faster and more reliable access to markets in Nairobi.

This improved connectivity, he said, enables them to transport produce and livestock more efficiently while lowering operational and transport costs.

Omollo further observed that improved highway accessibility has triggered a steady rise in land values and stimulated new investment in the area.

These include the establishment of petrol stations, service centres, hospitality facilities, and other roadside enterprises that are creating employment opportunities and expanding local commerce.

At the national level, the highway is expected to play a critical role in easing traffic congestion along the Nairobi–Mai Mahiu escarpment corridor, especially during peak travel periods such as festive seasons or when the route is disrupted by accidents, landslides or flooding.

Through the coordination of the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, Omollo said the corridor will also benefit from strengthened road safety awareness, improved coordination with security agencies, and enhanced administrative oversight to ensure safe and efficient use of the highway.