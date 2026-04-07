Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The approximately 70-kilometre tarmac road creates a direct and more efficient link between Ngong Town and Suswa, easing travel for motorists and transporters/PS Omollo

NATIONAL NEWS

Ngong–Suswa Highway Completion a Game Changer for Regional Connectivity, Says Interior PS Omollo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7-Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has hailed the completion of the Ngong–Suswa Highway as a “major milestone,” describing it as a transformative development that will significantly enhance regional connectivity and spur economic growth.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking on the newly completed road, Omollo said the highway is now fully operational and offers a critical alternative to the often-congested Nairobi–Mai Mahiu Road along the escarpment.

The approximately 70-kilometre tarmac road creates a direct and more efficient link between Ngong Town and Suswa, easing travel for motorists and transporters.

“The completion of the Ngong–Suswa Highway is a major milestone and a true game changer for regional connectivity. Now fully operational, the approximately 70 kilometre tarmac road provides a critical alternative to the often-congested Nairobi–Mai Mahiu Road along the escarpment,” said Omollo.

He noted that the highway significantly reduces travel time for motorists heading to Narok, Bomet, and Kisii counties, as well as other parts of western Kenya, improving the movement of people and goods across the region.

The Interior PS noted that the road is already unlocking substantial economic opportunities along the corridor, particularly for farmers and livestock traders in Kajiado County who now enjoy faster and more reliable access to markets in Nairobi.

This improved connectivity, he said, enables them to transport produce and livestock more efficiently while lowering operational and transport costs.

Omollo further observed that improved highway accessibility has triggered a steady rise in land values and stimulated new investment in the area.

 These include the establishment of petrol stations, service centres, hospitality facilities, and other roadside enterprises that are creating employment opportunities and expanding local commerce.

At the national level, the highway is expected to play a critical role in easing traffic congestion along the Nairobi–Mai Mahiu escarpment corridor, especially during peak travel periods such as festive seasons or when the route is disrupted by accidents, landslides or flooding.

Through the coordination of the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, Omollo said the corridor will also benefit from strengthened road safety awareness, improved coordination with security agencies, and enhanced administrative oversight to ensure safe and efficient use of the highway.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Omollo urges Nyanza residents to embrace peaceful coexistence

Interior PS Raymond Omollo urges Nyanza residents to embrace tolerance and peaceful coexistence, citing the need to overcome political divisions.

March 23, 2026

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Linda Mwananchi Movement convene Rally in Narok on March 22

The March 22 rally comes days after the movement launched a website to serve as a hub for supporters to register, volunteer, donate, and...

March 18, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

General Kahariri visits Narok Air Force Base to assess operational readiness

Defence Forces Chief General Charles Kahariri visits Narok Forward Operating Base, engaging troops, reviewing operational readiness, and emphasizing infrastructure, welfare, and Mission Command principles.

March 11, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya to launch digitised traffic accident reporting system with Japan support

Kenya and Japan are implementing a digital traffic accident reporting system to improve road safety, data accuracy, and emergency response nationwide.

February 23, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Interior PS Omollo, Sifuna trade accusations over State interference in opposition rallies

“And we will not allow anyone else, even those who are engaged in youthful misadventure, who are trying to misuse our young people to...

February 23, 2026

AGRICULTURE

Ole Kina urges scrapping of ‘tyrannical’ Coffee Act to liberate farmers

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina calls for scrapping the colonial-era Coffee Act, saying it fuels cartels and denies farmers fair prices as the government...

January 3, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

Funyula Affordable Housing Project hits 47pc completion

Construction at the Funyula Affordable Housing Project in Busia County has reached 47pc completion, creating jobs as Kenya advances its national housing programme.

December 31, 2025

Headlines

Narok senator warns against prolonging,reviving Ritz-Carlton case after petitioner moves to withdraw

The Senator pointed out that Maasai Mara is Narok's heritage, adding that they are "fully capable of protecting it."

December 18, 2025