Monica Juma bows out as National Security Advisor, heads to UNODC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 — Kenya’s first National Security Advisor, Monica Juma, has formally handed over office as she prepares to take up a prestigious international appointment in Vienna, marking the end of a historic tenure in the country’s national security architecture.

The transition ceremony, dubbed “Handing Over the Baton,” was held Tuesday morning at Chandaria Hall, University of Nairobi, bringing together government officials, diplomats, and academics to reflect on her legacy and the future of Kenya’s security framework.

Juma, who has served as National Security Advisor and Secretary to the National Security Council since 2022 under President William Ruto, is set to assume office as Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna.

Her appointment was announced on March 6 by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, placing her at the helm of one of the UN’s most critical agencies dealing with transnational crime, governance, and global security.

In her farewell remarks, Juma reflected on her three years and seven months advising President Ruto, emphasizing the growing importance of African voices in global governance.

“As one humanity, what happens in one part of the world has an impact on another,” she said, noting that Africa’s and women’s participation in international decision-making has significantly expanded.

“We are increasingly seeing women contributing to leadership and bringing value.”

Rapid technology

She pointed to the rapid evolution of technology as both an opportunity and a challenge for diplomacy and security.

“Technology has enabled real-time information, but the challenge is verification. We are running behind technology and information, and international cooperation must be faster to address disinformation,” she said.

Juma underscored the importance of a whole-of-government approach in tackling national security challenges, noting that her role allowed her a comprehensive view of the country’s vulnerabilities and response mechanisms.

She also addressed the pressures of managing a youthful population, with nearly 75 percent of Kenyans under 35, urging responsible civic engagement and respect for the rule of law.

She called for collective responsibility in safeguarding national unity and warned against violence that undermines tolerance and democratic engagement.

“Violence that threatens tolerance of differing opinions can be weaponised. Every Kenyan has a duty to preserve this country for future generations,” she said.

Leadership and Legacy

Deputy National Security Advisor Joseph Boinnet praised Juma’s leadership, describing her as “resolute, focused, and clear-headed” in translating presidential strategy into actionable policy.

“It was an extraordinary privilege working with her. She brought solid academic and diplomatic credentials, along with a vast global network,” he said.

Boinnet affirmed that the office would continue to function under his stewardship pending further direction from the President.

“We will keep the fire burning and remain true to our patriotic calling—not only to serve our country but humanity at large,” he added.

Veteran diplomat Maria Nzomo also lauded Juma’s appointment, describing it as timely amid mounting global challenges.

“Multilateralism is under siege. The reforms required in the UN are enormous, but we are confident in your leadership,” Nzomo said, adding that Juma’s transition serves as a powerful example of leadership renewal.

Juma brings decades of experience spanning diplomacy, governance, and academia. She has previously served as Cabinet Secretary in key ministries, including Defence, Foreign Affairs, and Energy, and held senior roles in Kenya’s foreign service and regional institutions.

She succeeds Ghada Fathi Waly at UNODC, with John Brandolino continuing in an acting capacity until she assumes office.

Her academic credentials include a PhD from the University of Oxford, as well as undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Nairobi.

Juma’s move to Vienna marks a significant milestone not only for her career but also for Kenya’s representation on the global stage.

Her tenure as National Security Advisor established the foundation for a more coordinated and strategic national security framework.

The ceremony closed with a symbolic handover, signalling both the end of a pioneering chapter in Kenya’s security leadership and the beginning of a new role on the global stage.