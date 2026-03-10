Connect with us

Kenya

WRC Safari Rally 2026 Expected to Attract 10,000 Regional Tourists

Some visitors from Uganda have already begun their rally experience by touring the Kenyan coast.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Kenya is set to welcome over 10,000 regional visitors during the 2026 edition of the Safari Rally Kenya, scheduled for March 12–15 in Naivasha.

Tourism stakeholders say the rally, part of the global World Rally Championship, is expected to attract thousands of fans from across East Africa, boosting travel, hospitality, and local businesses.

Some visitors from Uganda have already begun their rally experience by touring the Kenyan coast. Emmanuel Mugaga, leader of the Uganda Rally Hunters group, said the event offered an opportunity to combine motorsport with tourism.

“We are incorporating tourism into our rally experience this year. We have been to Diani Beach, explored the coral reefs, and sampled prawns and shrimps as well as the vibrant nightlife at the coast,” Mugaga said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Tourism Board, June Chepkemei, said visitors from Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Ethiopia are expected to join local and international fans for the rally.

“Our East African neighbours represent a vital and high-potential source market for Kenya. By integrating events like the Safari Rally with diverse attractions such as Mombasa, we are creating compelling travel itineraries that cater to a broader range of interests,” Chepkemei said.

She added that a group of Ugandan tourists who had spent four days touring the Kenyan coast—including Kilifi County and Kwale County—had been flagged off in Mombasa to begin their road trip to Naivasha for the rally.

Mombasa County’s Executive Committee Member for Tourism, Culture and Trade, Mohamed Osman Ali, welcomed the rally fans and highlighted the role of partnerships in promoting the destination.

“Through partnerships with the Kenya Tourism Board and other stakeholders, we are able to leverage the rally to further showcase the destination,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Executive Officer of the Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers, Dr. Sam Ikwaye, encouraged more rally fans to explore the coast, describing the initiative as a strong example of regional tourism cooperation.

The East African region remains a key source market for Kenya’s tourism industry. Last year, the region contributed 568,264 visitors, with Uganda accounting for 238,595 arrivals, representing 41 percent of the total regional visitors.

Tourism officials say the rally continues to position Kenya as a multi-experience destination, combining coastal tourism, cultural attractions, and world-class motorsport.

Beyond the sporting spectacle, the rally is expected to deliver significant socio-economic benefits by boosting the tourism and hospitality sectors and creating opportunities for hotels, small businesses, and local entrepreneurs in Naivasha, Nakuru, and other parts of the country.

