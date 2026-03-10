Two Arrested as NACADA Seizes 680 Rolls of Cannabis in Embakasi South Raid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – A joint operation by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), supported by officers from the National Police Service, has led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of 680 rolls of suspected cannabis in the Kware area of Embakasi South.

The intelligence-led operation was conducted on Tuesday afternoon following complaints from residents about a suspected drug dealer operating near Tuimani Kindergarten School, located next to a Kenya Assemblies of God church.

Community members had raised concerns about increasing drug activity in the area, warning that the suspected peddler’s proximity to the school posed a serious threat to children and young people.

Acting on the tip-off, a multi-agency team led by NACADA raided a shop and a nearby residential house believed to be used as a base for distributing illegal drugs.

During the operation, officers found two suspects inside the premises preparing and rolling plant material believed to be cannabis, commonly known as bhang, for sale and consumption.

A search of the premises resulted in the recovery of 680 rolls of bhang, as well as additional plant material suspected to be narcotics that were ready for further processing and distribution.

The suspects were immediately arrested and taken to Kware Police Station, where they remain in custody as investigations continue.

According to NACADA, the recovered exhibits have been secured and will be presented in court once the suspects are formally charged.

Speaking after the operation, Anthony Omerikwa commended residents for providing crucial intelligence that enabled authorities to dismantle the suspected drug network.

“Our determination to ensure that communities remain safe from drug lords and their associates continues in earnest,” Omerikwa said.

He stressed that the agency is particularly concerned when drug activities occur near schools and learning institutions, noting that protecting children from substance abuse remains a key priority.

Omerikwa also urged members of the public to continue reporting suspicious drug-related activities, saying community cooperation is essential in the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

NACADA said the crackdown in Kware and other parts of the country will continue as part of broader efforts to combat drug and substance abuse and safeguard communities.