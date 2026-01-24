Colombian, U.S. presidents to meet on Feb. 3: Colombia’s foreign ministry

BOGOTA, Jan 23 — Colombia’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet in Washington, D.C. on February 3.

The announcement was made on X, following a call between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio.

During the call, it was confirmed that Petro will be granted full protocol guarantees as a visiting head of state, according to the ministry.

The agenda is expected to include cooperation against transnational organized crime, particularly along border regions, regional security issues and joint economic opportunities, said the ministry