Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DIPLOMACY

Colombian, U.S. presidents to meet on Feb. 3: Colombia’s foreign ministry

The agenda is expected to include cooperation against transnational organized crime, particularly along border regions, regional security issues and joint economic opportunities, said the ministry

Published

BOGOTA, Jan 23 — Colombia’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that Colombian President Gustavo Petro and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet in Washington, D.C. on February 3.

The announcement was made on X, following a call between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Yolanda Villavicencio.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the call, it was confirmed that Petro will be granted full protocol guarantees as a visiting head of state, according to the ministry.

The agenda is expected to include cooperation against transnational organized crime, particularly along border regions, regional security issues and joint economic opportunities, said the ministry

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

World

China demands Maduro’s release, says US must ‘stop toppling the government of Venezuela’

China, Russia and Iran condemn the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, calling it a violation of international law as global tensions escalate.

January 4, 2026

Top stories

Maduro charged with narco-terrorism, weapons offences after dramatic capture by US forces

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been charged in the US with narco-terrorism and drug offences following his capture in a raid by US forces.

January 3, 2026

World

Venezuela declares national emergency amid strikes by US forces

Venezuela has declared a nationwide state of emergency after alleging U.S. air and missile strikes on Caracas and surrounding states, claims Washington has not...

January 3, 2026

World

Trump expands U.S. travel ban to include Tanzania, South Sudan, Nigeria and 17 African states

President Donald Trump announced restrictions on foreign nationals from 17 African countries, citing “demonstrated, persistent, and severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing” that...

December 17, 2025

Sustainability Watch

Kenya, Cuba to finalize environmental cooperation deal by March

Kenya and Cuba set up joint technical teams to refine an environmental cooperation MOU, focusing on biodiversity, pollution control, and ecosystem management.

December 9, 2025

EAC

Uhuru hails signing of Washington Accord, as a new dawn for DRC and Rwanda

Uhuru, who has served as a regional peace facilitator in previous DRC-Rwanda talks, described the accord as a significant breakthrough for East and Central...

December 5, 2025

EAC

Trump witnesses signing of peace deal between leaders of DR Congo and Rwanda

"I have a lot of confidence in both leaders," Trump added. "We'll keep these commitments. I know they're going to keep them and follow...

December 4, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Trump says US plan to end Ukraine war not ‘final offer’ for Kyiv

The widely leaked US peace plan proposes Ukrainian troops withdraw from the part of the eastern Donetsk region that they currently control, and de...

November 23, 2025