Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said the US and Iran had shown "openness to new and creative ideas" after meeting Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff

DIPLOMACY

US and Iran hold talks seen as crucial to prevent conflict

Thursday’s talks were adjourned after three hours. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who is acting as the mediator, said negotiators had exchanged “creative and positive ideas” and would return after taking a break. “We hope to make more progress,” he added.

Published

OMAN, Feb 26 – US and Iranian officials have met in Geneva for a third round of indirect talks seen as crucial to averting conflict, with President Donald Trump threatening to strike Iran if a nuclear deal is not reached.

The discussions come amid the largest US military build-up in the Middle East since the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, and with Iran vowing to respond to an attack with force.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Thursday’s talks were adjourned after three hours. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, who is acting as the mediator, said negotiators had exchanged “creative and positive ideas” and would return after taking a break. “We hope to make more progress,” he added.

But the chances of an agreement remain unclear.

While Trump has said he prefers to solve the crisis through diplomacy, he has also said he is considering a limited strike on Iran to pressure its leaders to accept a deal.

The president, however, has done little to explain what he is demanding in the negotiations and why there could be the need to take military action now, eight months after the US bombed Iranian nuclear facilities during a war between Israel and Iran.

Iran has rejected the US demand to stop the enrichment of uranium in its territory, but there have been indications that it is prepared to offer some concessions about its nuclear programme.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

US and Iran to hold talks as pressure for nuclear deal builds

The Iranian delegation will be led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US will be represented by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's...

14 hours ago

Top stories

US Embassy to provide passport services at West Bank settlements

A statement posted on Tuesday to the US Embassy's X account said consular officers "will be providing routine passport services" to US citizens in...

23 hours ago

Headlines

U.S. judge blocks release of report on Trump’s classified documents case

Smith charged Trump in 2023 with 40 counts of illegally retaining classified U.S. national defense information at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and obstructing...

3 days ago

World

Trump says Iran has 10 to 15 days to reach nuclear deal – China Daily

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Iran has 10 to 15 days to reach a deal over its nuclear program, otherwise...

6 days ago

Headlines

Obama addresses racist video shared by Trump depicting him as an ape

"What is true is that there doesn't seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to...

February 15, 2026

DIPLOMACY

Colombian, U.S. presidents to meet on Feb. 3: Colombia’s foreign ministry

The agenda is expected to include cooperation against transnational organized crime, particularly along border regions, regional security issues and joint economic opportunities, said the...

January 24, 2026

World

Trump expands U.S. travel ban to include Tanzania, South Sudan, Nigeria and 17 African states

President Donald Trump announced restrictions on foreign nationals from 17 African countries, citing “demonstrated, persistent, and severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing” that...

December 17, 2025

EAC

Uhuru hails signing of Washington Accord, as a new dawn for DRC and Rwanda

Uhuru, who has served as a regional peace facilitator in previous DRC-Rwanda talks, described the accord as a significant breakthrough for East and Central...

December 5, 2025