Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

us Presient Donald Trump.

Headlines

U.S. judge blocks release of report on Trump’s classified documents case

Smith charged Trump in 2023 with 40 counts of illegally retaining classified U.S. national defense information at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and obstructing government efforts to retrieve the materials.

Published

NEW YORK, Feb 24 – A U.S. federal judge on Monday blocked the release of a report by former Special Counsel Jack Smith about President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents following his first term.

Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said the release of the report would present a “manifest injustice” to the president and his two co-defendants, because it would detail substantial allegations of criminal wrongdoing in a case that never reached a jury.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a ruling, Cannon wrote that disclosure of Smith’s report “would contravene basic notions of fairness and justice in the process, where no adjudication of guilt has been reached following initiation of criminal charges.”

Smith charged Trump in 2023 with 40 counts of illegally retaining classified U.S. national defense information at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida and obstructing government efforts to retrieve the materials.

Trump denied all the allegations.

Cannon, appointed to the bench by Trump in 2020, dismissed all the charges in 2024, ruling that Smith was unlawfully appointed by the Justice Department during former President Joe Biden’s administration.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Obama addresses racist video shared by Trump depicting him as an ape

"What is true is that there doesn't seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to...

February 15, 2026

DIPLOMACY

Colombian, U.S. presidents to meet on Feb. 3: Colombia’s foreign ministry

The agenda is expected to include cooperation against transnational organized crime, particularly along border regions, regional security issues and joint economic opportunities, said the...

January 24, 2026

World

Trump expands U.S. travel ban to include Tanzania, South Sudan, Nigeria and 17 African states

President Donald Trump announced restrictions on foreign nationals from 17 African countries, citing “demonstrated, persistent, and severe deficiencies in screening, vetting, and information-sharing” that...

December 17, 2025

EAC

Uhuru hails signing of Washington Accord, as a new dawn for DRC and Rwanda

Uhuru, who has served as a regional peace facilitator in previous DRC-Rwanda talks, described the accord as a significant breakthrough for East and Central...

December 5, 2025

EAC

Trump witnesses signing of peace deal between leaders of DR Congo and Rwanda

"I have a lot of confidence in both leaders," Trump added. "We'll keep these commitments. I know they're going to keep them and follow...

December 4, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Trump says US plan to end Ukraine war not ‘final offer’ for Kyiv

The widely leaked US peace plan proposes Ukrainian troops withdraw from the part of the eastern Donetsk region that they currently control, and de...

November 23, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Wang, Rubio hold phone call to prepare ground for high-level engagements – China Daily

Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday, expressing hope that both sides would...

October 28, 2025

CHINA DAILY

Xi: Win-win results key for China-US ties

Washington urged to provide open, fair business environment for Chinese firms

September 21, 2025