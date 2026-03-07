Huge explosions rock major Tehran airport as Israel strikes ‘regime infrastructure’

WASHINGTON, Mar 7 – Explosions have rocked one of Tehran’s main commercial airports, with eyewitnesses reporting a burning plane on the tarmac. Israel earlier said it was launching a new wave of strikes on Iran.

President Trump has said there will be “no deal” with Iran except “unconditional surrender”.

He says following any capitulation, Iran should choose a new leader acceptable to his administration.

Responding to reports that Russia has aided Iran, US defence secretary Pete Hegseth tells CBS News that Trump is “well aware of who’s talking to who”

The US Secretary of War says the US is “tracking everything” and incorporating it all into its battle plans.

“The American people can rest assured their commander-in-chief is well aware of who’s talking to who,” Hegseth told CBS. “And anything that shouldn’t be happening, whether it’s in public or back-channeled, is being confronted and confronted strongly.”

Hegseth added: “We’re putting the other guys in danger, and that’s our job. So we’re not concerned about that. … But the only ones that need to be worried right now are Iranians that think they’re gonna live.”

Earlier today, a senior US official told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner, that Russia has been providing intelligence to Iran on US positions in the region.

The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin spoke with Iran’s President to offer condolences and voice Russia’s stance that hostilities need to end. Both parties agreed to continue their communications, according to a statement from Putin’s office.

Tehran residents told BBC Persian “last night was the worst night” so far and describe strikes “every few hours”

Lebanon’s health ministry says there have been 217 deaths since Israeli strikes began, as large explosions are seen in Beirut.

The UK Foreign Office says that a second chartered flight carrying stranded British nationals back from Oman has taken off.