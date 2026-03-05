Connect with us

Traders Count Losses After KeNHA Demolishes Kiosks Along Thika Superhighway at Roysambu

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Hundreds of traders operating in Roysambu and Kasarani along the Thika Superhighway are counting losses worth millions of shillings after the government demolished their kiosks and shops in a late-night operation.

The demolitions, carried out by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) on Wednesday night targeted structures erected on the road reserve along the busy highway.

Traders said excavators moved in overnight and flattened their businesses, leaving many stranded and without a source of livelihood.

Images and videos from the scene show KeNHA machinery pulling down stalls and kiosks that had lined sections of the roadside.

The demolitions came after the expiry of a notice issued by KeNHA directing traders in Roysambu to vacate the road reserve.

The operation follows similar demolitions in Githurai 45 about two weeks ago, where the government said it plans to establish a parking yard.

Meanwhile, traders operating in the Allsops and Drive-In areas have also reportedly received notices to vacate, raising concerns that the demolition exercise could soon be extended to their businesses.

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) had issued a fresh seven-day ultimatum to roadside traders operating along sections of the Thika Superhighway, directing them to remove their wares and vacate the road reserve to pave the way for key road safety and infrastructure upgrades.

In a public notice dated February 23, KeNHA notified traders operating at Kihunguro, Allsops, and the Delview section on both sides of the highway to clear the road reserve within seven days.

The clearance is intended to facilitate the construction of designated roadside stations aimed at improving corridor functionality, enhancing safety standards, and easing chronic traffic congestion along the busy transport corridor.

“The project is part of the Authority’s ongoing road safety improvement initiatives that seek to reduce accidents, enhance order within the road reserve, and ensure the unobstructed flow of traffic along the highway,” KeNHA said in the notice signed by Director General Luka Kimeli.

The agency warned that failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe would attract enforcement action in accordance with existing laws governing road reserves.

