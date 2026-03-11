Connect with us

A tractor delivers sugar cane at Nzoia Sugar Company.

Kenya

Sugar Act stuck in court as Senators petition CJ Koome for action

Sugar reforms face delays after multiple court petitions stalled the implementation of the Sugar Act, forcing Senators to seek urgent intervention from the Chief Justice.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 11 – A section of Senators from sugar-growing regions has petitioned Chief Justice Martha Koome to fast-track court cases that are delaying the implementation of the Sugar Act No.11 of 2024.

The lawmakers, led by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and backed by 16 Senators from sugar belt counties, say the ongoing legal battles are slowing down reforms that were meant to revive the struggling sugar sector.

The Sugar Act was assented to by President William Ruto in November 2024 and introduced reforms, including the establishment of the Kenya Sugar Board to regulate the industry.

However, several petitions filed in different courts have stalled the rollout of certain provisions of the law.

In their petition to the Chief Justice, the Senators warned that the continued delays are hurting farmers and stakeholders who were expecting the new legal framework to stabilise the industry.

“We respectfully petition the Chief Justice to expeditiously resolve the cases currently before the courts that are stalling the implementation of the Sugar Act assented to in November 2024,” the Senators said.

They added that the matters before court are critical to the future of the sugar sector and require urgent determination.

The Senators argue that the prolonged court battles are hurting thousands of sugarcane farmers who expected the new law to bring order to the sector.

They say the Judiciary’s swift action will unlock stalled reforms and allow the industry to move forward.

“We urge that these matters be prioritised and resolved expeditiously so that the implementation of the Sugar Act can proceed and the intended reforms in the sugar sector can benefit farmers and stakeholders,” the Senators said.

