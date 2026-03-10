Connect with us

Kenya

Sonko Acquires Rare Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Worth Sh609,000

Unlike conventional foldable phones, it features three interconnected panels with a dual-hinge system, allowing the device to fold inward twice.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has acquired the rare Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, one of only 500 units produced worldwide.

The flamboyant politician confirmed that he owns unit 119, making him part of an elite group of buyers globally. With a price tag of around Sh609,000 in Kenya, the TriFold ranks among the most expensive smartphones available locally.

The Galaxy Z TriFold is Samsung’s first triple-folding smartphone, designed to blend innovation with exclusivity. Unlike conventional foldable phones, it features three interconnected panels with a dual-hinge system, allowing the device to fold inward twice.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, backed by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, ensuring smooth performance and ample space for apps, videos, and photos.

The phone’s camera setup is equally impressive, featuring a 200MP main lens, 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP telephoto lens, while front cameras support high-quality selfies and video calls.

A 5,600 mAh battery powers the device across its three panels, supporting 45W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging for other devices.

The TriFold is built to last, with a titanium hinge and reinforced glass to withstand the complex folding mechanism. Running Android 16 with One UI 8, it includes AI-powered tools for live translation, advanced photo editing, and writing assistance.

Sonko’s acquisition highlights the growing interest in limited-edition tech gadgets among wealthy collectors in Africa. With only 500 units worldwide, the TriFold is more than a smartphone—it is a statement of status, innovation, and exclusivity.

For Kenyan tech enthusiasts, the arrival of such a rare device signals the increasing global reach of next-generation smartphones.

