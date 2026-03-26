Kenya defends passport integrity amid foreign issuance claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 26 – The government has moved to calm fears over the integrity of the country’s passport, amid reports that the document may have been issued to foreigners.

Immigration Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang said investigations into the alleged issuance of Kenyan passports to foreign individuals are being handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The claims follow leaked documents from the Directorate of Immigration suggesting that some foreign nationals including alleged members of Sudan’s RSFmay have acquired Kenyan passports.

Kipsang insisted that the government will take firm action to safeguard the credibility of Kenya’s identification documents.

He said strict processes are in place to ensure that only eligible individuals receive Kenyan passports, adding that authorities will go “out of their way” to seal any loopholes.

“We have reason to protect our passport,” he said, emphasizing that the document remains one of the most valuable in the region.

“Kenyan passport is currently ranked among the top in Africa and the best in the East African region, allowing visa-free travel to nearly 69 countries.”

He warned that any compromise on its integrity could have far-reaching consequences for Kenyan travellers.

Kipsang described the protection of the Kenyan passport as a “cardinal duty” and a matter of national interest.

He assured Kenyans that the government is committed to ensuring that only rightful citizens benefit from the country’s travel documents.