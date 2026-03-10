Connect with us

Ruto, UDA–ODM MPs to assess 10-Point Agenda, NADCO Report implementation status

The joint PG meeting will serve as a follow-up to the inaugural joint session held on August 18, 2025, which was attended by President Ruto and ODM Founder, The Late Raila Odinga.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – The ruling Kenya Kwanza Coalition and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are set to hold a joint Parliamentary Group meeting on Tuesday.

According to a notices issued by National Assembly Leaders Kimani Ichung’wa, Junet Mohammed and Millie Odhiambo, the MPs will receive and review the 10-Point Agenda Report.

The meeting will be held at KICC from 10:00AM.

The legislators are also expected to discuss the policy implications of the resolutions contained in the report and explore how they can be implemented within the current governance framework.

The Notice also says the Broad-based Government allied MPs will further provide a platform for lawmakers to deliberate on emerging national issues and outline parliamentary priorities under the broad-based arrangement that has seen cooperation between Kenya Kwanza and ODM.

The committee overseeing the implementation of the 10-point agenda (COIN-10) and the National Dialogue Committee report, led by former nominated senator Agnes Zani, confirmed all is set for the handing over of its findings and recommendations.

The team has been conducting stakeholder consultations since January and is slated to present its report to President William Ruto during a Kenya Kwanza-ODM parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday.

“The committee has remained diligent to its mandate and deliverables. The status report is ready for submission,” the Zani-led team said.

The PG meeting will serve as a follow-up to the inaugural joint session held on August 18, 2025, which was attended by President Ruto and ODM Founder, The Late Raila Odinga.

It was during that meeting that the bipartisan implementation committee was unveiled and mandated to oversee the execution of the agenda signed by the two leaders in March 2025

The Zani led Committee was mandated to carry out extensive consultations with stakeholders, including government ministries, departments and agencies, civil society organisations, and members of the public before compiling the report.

Plans to convene the Joint Parliamentary Group before the March 7 anniversary had to be adjusted following the death of Johanna Ng’eno, the MP for Emurua Dikirr.

