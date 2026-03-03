Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

President Ruto Commends Sh80bn National–Nairobi County Pact to Transform City Infrastructure and Services

He confirmed that the upgraded hospital will be fully equipped and operational by next month, providing residents with accessible, quality, and affordable medical care.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 3 – President William Ruto has praised the partnership between the National Government and Nairobi City County, highlighting that the KSh80 billion cooperation pact will tackle critical urban challenges, including inadequate water supply, poor sewage systems, unreliable connectivity, and deteriorating road networks.

“The agreement we have reached with the County Government of Nairobi is also aimed at transforming the city,” President Ruto said during a tour of Dagoretti South and Dagoretti North constituencies on Tuesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The President inspected construction works at the Dagoretti Sub-County Level IV Hospital in Mutuini, which is being expanded into a 400-bed facility. He confirmed that the upgraded hospital will be fully equipped and operational by next month, providing residents with accessible, quality, and affordable medical care.

At PC Kinyanjui Technical Training Institute, President Ruto inaugurated a new workshops block and emphasized that education remains the greatest equalizer.

“We have hired more teachers and tutors, expanded education infrastructure, and improved funding for higher education because human capital development is the primary enabler of transformation in our country,” he said.

The government has also committed KSh250 million for the construction of hostels to accommodate 580 students in the first phase. Additionally, Ruto opened a 20-classroom block at Kawangware Comprehensive School in Dagoretti North, praising the improved learning environment.

President Ruto also inspected the Riruta Modern Market in Dagoretti South, expressing satisfaction with the progress of construction works. The facility is expected to be commissioned in May 2026, providing better working conditions for traders.

Governor Johnson Sakaja noted that the partnership between the National and County governments would deliver lasting urban transformation and improved service delivery for Nairobi residents.

The President was accompanied by several MPs and MCAs, including John Kiarie (Dagoretti South), Beatrice Elachi (Dagoretti North), Felix Odiwuor Jalang’o (Lang’ata), and Karen Nyamu (Nominated).

President Ruto further underscored that the government remains committed to creating opportunities for youth employment and business, aiming to improve livelihoods and promote equitable development across the city.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

DCI Zeroes In on Suspect Wanted for Series of Crimes in Trans Nzoia

The intelligence-led operation brought to an end what investigators described as a prolonged cat-and-mouse pursuit of the suspect, who had allegedly evaded arrest on...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

CS Murkomen Reaffirms Kenya’s Support for Multilateral Approaches to Global Conflicts in Meeting with Israeli Ambassador

CS Murkomen emphasized Kenya’s support for international frameworks aimed at de-escalating conflicts and promoting peace.

1 hour ago

Kenya

NACADA Seizes Sh5 Million in Illicit Alcohol in Kabati, Arrests Business Leader Operating Near School

Omerikwa said the premises were located less than 100 metres from Kauwi Senior School, in violation of the 300-metre rule barring alcohol outlets near...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Narok County to Cater for MP Johana Ngeno’s, 4 others burial expenses as Ole Ntutu Announces Funeral Plans

The five to be laid to rest are Johana Ngeno, Wycliffe Rono, Carlos Keter, Nick Kosgey and Amos Kipngetich.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Govt Assures of Adequate Fuel Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

CS Wandayi confirmed that current stock levels are sufficient to meet both domestic demand and regional obligations.

5 hours ago

Kenya

High Court Awards Basil Criticos Sh30mn for Property Rights Violation

In a detailed judgment, the court ruled that Criticos was unlawfully deprived of his property contrary to Article 40 of the Constitution of Kenya,...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Kisumu County Steps Up Efforts to Secure Legal Ownership of County Assets

The meeting focused on reviewing progress in transferring assets from the national government to the county, while addressing pending legal and administrative issues to...

6 hours ago

Kenya

NYS Opens Over 700 Positions in Major Recruitment Drive

NYS declared more than 700 vacancies across a broad spectrum of professional, technical and support disciplines.

7 hours ago