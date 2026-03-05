Connect with us

Top stories

Orengo Claims Raila May Have Been Forced to Travel to India Before Death

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has raised concerns over the circumstances surrounding the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, suggesting that the late leader may not have traveled to India of his own volition.

Speaking during an interview on Spice FM, Orengo said he believes Raila was compelled to travel under conditions that warrant scrutiny.

“With a heavy heart, I have to be sensitive to the family, so I will not say everything I want to say just yet. But I must point out that the circumstances of Raila’s evacuation from Kenya suggest he did not go to India willingly,” Orengo said.

He added that Raila’s journey was accompanied by certain individuals whose presence raises questions.

 “I think he was almost forced to go to a specific institution in India, accompanied by people whose actions I find deeply questionable,” the governor stated.

Orengo also expressed doubts about the official explanation for Raila’s death, noting the absence of a public post-mortem report.

“Based on the information that was publicly available, it seems clear that the official cause does not fully account for the circumstances. I believe there may have been some external intervention. A thorough and transparent inquiry could reveal the truth,” he said.

Drawing on his experience with high-profile cases, Orengo highlighted the importance of verification in matters of public concern.

“Even when professionals provide explanations, verification is essential. In the case of Ouko, some government officials suggested suicide, and in the Julie Ward trial, proper investigation was necessary to uncover the truth. The same principle applies here,” he said.

The governor emphasized that the public has a right to know the truth, given Raila’s prominence and influence in Kenyan politics.

 “The nation is being asked to accept his passing as natural. However, the public interest demands that we examine the circumstances fully,” Orengo stated.

Last month, Orengo had described the circumstances surrounding the death of Odinga as a mystery, vowing that the truth will eventually be uncovered.

Speaking at a press briefing, Orengo said those responsible for Odinga’s death are still silent but expressed confidence that accountability will eventually be achieved.

“I said in the presence of President Ruto that they killed Raila Odinga, and I want to say without fear of contradiction that his death is still a mystery to all of us. Those who bear the responsibility are out there and are silent about it,” Orengo declared.

“I hope that one day we will determine the circumstances that Raila Odinga passed away. That must be an objective that we must achieve. We will unlock the mystery.”

Orengo recalled confronting former President Moi over the death of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, saying he had told the late Head of State that ‘the spirit of Odinga will live on.’

“Today I can say the spirit of Raila Odinga will live on,” he noted.

