PSV Shutdown kicks-off Nationwide Paralysis as Operators Protest Record Fuel Prices

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 — Major public transport operators across Kenya suspended services on Monday in a coordinated nationwide protest against soaring fuel prices, triggering fears of widespread commuter disruption, supply chain delays and economic paralysis.

Leading PSV firms including Super Metro, Metro Trans, Forward Travellers SACCO, Latema Travellers and Countrylink announced they would withdraw their fleets from the roads in solidarity with a nationwide transport sector strike over the rising cost of fuel.

The shutdown, backed by multiple transport associations under the Transport Sector Alliance, is expected to heavily affect movement in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret and along key highways including the Northern Corridor and Nairobi–Mombasa Highway.

In notices issued Sunday evening, operators blamed the sharp increase in diesel and petrol prices for making transport operations unsustainable.

Metro Trans said the continued rise in fuel costs had severely disrupted normal business operations, adding that it could no longer absorb the financial burden without affecting commuters.

The company also raised alarm over the growing price gap between kerosene and other petroleum products, warning that cheaper kerosene could encourage fuel adulteration and damage vehicle engines.

Forward Travellers SACCO said it was suspending operations in solidarity with fellow motorists protesting the fuel price hike.

“Forward Travellers SACCO wishes to inform the public that operations will be suspended tomorrow, Monday 18th, in solidarity with fellow motorists protesting the fuel price hike,” the company said in a statement.

Latema Travellers also confirmed it would temporarily suspend operations because of the strike.

The protest marks one of the largest coordinated industrial actions by Kenya’s transport sector in recent years, bringing together matatu operators, truckers, ride-hailing drivers, boda boda associations, tour operators, driving schools and private motorists.

Under a joint statement issued Sunday, the Transport Sector Alliance declared that “no vehicle shall move” from midnight Monday as operators push for sweeping reforms in the petroleum sector.

The alliance accused the government of presiding over unaffordable fuel prices that have increased transport costs, food prices and the overall cost of living for ordinary Kenyans.

Among the key demands are the immediate reversal of the latest fuel price increase announced on May 14, reduction of petrol and diesel prices to about Sh152 per litre, and the disbandment of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The alliance also demanded the resignation or dismissal of Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, restoration of a competitive fuel import system, and revival of the Changamwe Oil Refinery.

The operators argue that Kenya continues to pay some of the highest fuel prices in the region despite being an economic hub.

The strike follows EPRA’s latest monthly fuel review that saw Super Petrol prices rise by Sh16.65 per litre while Diesel increased sharply by Sh46.29 per litre. In Nairobi, motorists are now paying about Sh214.25 for petrol and Sh242.92 for diesel.

The increases sparked outrage among motorists, traders and commuters, many of whom warned the higher fuel prices would worsen the already high cost of living.

Security agencies and private sector groups warned that the strike could trigger severe transport disruptions and gridlock in major towns.

The Kenya Private Schools Association advised schools to prepare contingency measures, cautioning that school transport and learner movement could be affected by the demonstrations and possible traffic paralysis.

A security advisory circulated Sunday warned of possible road blockages, demonstrations near fuel stations and bus termini, delayed cargo movement and heightened risk of opportunistic crime in crowded protest zones.

Authorities, however, said they were monitoring the situation closely and urged the public to remain calm and avoid confrontation areas as the demonstrations unfold.