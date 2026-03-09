NACADA Congratulates Monica Juma on Appointment as UNODC Executive Director

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) congratulates Monica Juma on her appointment as Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna.

Her appointment by António Guterres is a proud moment for Kenya and the African continent, reflecting Juma’s distinguished career in public service, diplomacy, and international relations.

The Authority further notes that the appointment is particularly strategic as it comes against the backdrop of the ongoing Commission on Narcotic Drugs forum taking place this week in Vienna, where global leaders and policymakers are convening to deliberate on responses to the evolving challenges of illicit drugs and substance abuse.

Commenting on the appointment, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa said the recognition affirms Kenya’s growing contribution to global leadership in addressing complex transnational challenges.

“Juma’s appointment comes at a critical time when the world must strengthen cooperation in addressing the global drug problem and transnational organised crime. Her vast experience in governance, security policy and diplomacy uniquely positions her to steer international efforts towards effective prevention, enforcement and rehabilitation interventions,” said Dr. Omerikwa.

NACADA notes that UNODC plays a central role in coordinating global responses to illicit drugs, organised crime and related threats that undermine the health, safety and development of communities worldwide.

The Authority expresses confidence that under Dr. Juma’s leadership, UNODC will continue to champion evidence-based approaches to drug demand reduction and strengthen collaboration with member states in protecting societies from the harms associated with illicit drugs and crime.

NACADA wishes Dr. Juma every success as she undertakes this important global responsibility and looks forward to continued collaboration with UNODC in advancing efforts to combat alcohol and drug abuse.