DCI Seizes 180kg of Suspected Narcotics, Arrests Two in Machakos County

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested two suspects and seized 180 kilograms of suspected narcotic drugs during a dawn operation in Joska, Machakos County.

The operation, conducted by officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), took place at around 2:00 a.m. in the Ng’alalya area within Mavoko Sub-County, following intelligence reports about individuals suspected of trafficking illicit drugs.

According to investigators, detectives intercepted a navy blue Toyota Auris, registration number KCA 484R, which had been flagged as a vehicle suspected of transporting narcotics.

Officers secured the vehicle and carried out a thorough search, leading to the discovery of three green gunny bags and 11 yellow-taped bales containing greenish dry plant material believed to be narcotic drugs.

Two men who were in the vehicle at the time were immediately arrested and identified as Charles Otibong’or Muruga, 30, and Joel Dienya Swart, 29.

However, police said the driver of the vehicle, identified only as Newton, managed to escape during the operation. Detectives have since launched a manhunt as investigations intensify.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the seized drugs weigh approximately 180 kilograms with an estimated street value of about Sh5.4 million.

The recovered exhibits have been transported to the DCI headquarters exhibits store, where they will undergo official weighing and sampling as part of ongoing investigations.

The suspects are currently being held at Muthaiga Police Station and are expected to be arraigned in court to face charges related to trafficking in narcotic drugs.

Meanwhile, the vehicle believed to have been used in the suspected trafficking operation has been detained at Joska Police Station pending transfer to the DCI headquarters yard.

Investigators say they are pursuing additional leads to track down the escaped suspect and dismantle the wider network believed to be behind the trafficking operation.

The DCI has urged members of the public to continue sharing information with authorities to help curb drug trafficking and other criminal activities.