Musalia Mudavadi Departs for New Delhi for Global Raisina Dialogue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2— Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has departed for New Delhi, India, to participate in the Raisina Dialogue, India’s premier annual conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

In a statement issued Monday, the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs said Mudavadi will attend the three-day forum from March 5 to 7, where he will represent President William Ruto and articulate Kenya’s evolving foreign policy and economic agenda.

The Raisina Dialogue convenes global leaders, policymakers, academics, industry experts, and journalists to deliberate on pressing international issues shaping the global order.

“H.E. Mudavadi will expound on how Kenya has intensified economic diplomacy under H.E. President William Ruto’s administration by signing a series of bilateral trade and investment agreements to expand markets and reduce barriers across Africa, Asia, and Europe,” Mudavadi’s Office said.

He will outline how Nairobi is leveraging trade diplomacy to transition from a predominantly exporting economy to a value-adding trade hub positioned at the centre of Africa’s growth trajectory.

During the conference, Mudavadi will contribute to discussions under the theme “Africa Rising: Pathways, Partnerships and Priorities,” where he will underscore the continent’s strategic importance in the global economy.

“With the youth bulge of about 70 percent of the total population, vast mineral wealth and a growing pool of tech-savvy young people, Africa remains the clearest source of long-term optimism — not just for Africans, but for global prosperity,” Mudavadi said ahead of his departure.

While in New Delhi, the Prime Cabinet Secretary will also seek to deepen Kenya–India relations, which Nairobi describes as a century-long partnership anchored in shared values, mutual interests, and historical ties.

Mudavadi is scheduled to attend the Kenya–India Joint Commission for Cooperation, where both countries are expected to set a results-driven agenda focused on expanding trade, investment, technology transfer, and development collaboration.