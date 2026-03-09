Connect with us

Amboseli is one of the largest National Parks in Kenya. /FILE.

Kenya

KWS Temporarily Closes Amboseli Main Airstrip Due to Heavy Rainfall

KWS said the Amboseli Main Airstrip had become unusable due to ongoing rains in the area, forcing authorities to halt landings and take-offs until conditions improve.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 9-The Kenya Wildlife Service has temporarily suspended aircraft operations at the main airstrip in Amboseli National Park after heavy rainfall flooded the facility, disrupting flights to the popular wildlife destination.

In a public notice issued Monday, the agency said the Amboseli Main Airstrip had become unusable due to ongoing rains in the area, forcing authorities to halt landings and take-offs until conditions improve.

The closure affects airlines, tour operators and visitors who rely on the airstrip for access to the park, one of Kenya’s most visited wildlife destinations.

KWS said the suspension was necessary to ensure the safety of aircraft, crew and passengers.

“As a result, aircraft operations to the main airstrip are temporarily suspended until conditions improve and the airstrip is deemed safe for landing and take-off,” the agency said in the notice.

To minimise disruption to tourism activities, KWS has directed airlines and pilots to use Tawi Airstrip as an alternative landing site.

The airstrip lies about five kilometres from Kimana Gate, one of the main entry points into Amboseli National Park, allowing continued access for visitors travelling to the park.

KWS said it is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates once the flooded airstrip is inspected and deemed safe for operations.

Visitors and tourism operators have been urged to keep in touch with the wildlife agency for the latest information regarding weather conditions and the status of the airstrip.

Amboseli National Park, located in Kajiado County, is renowned for its large elephant herds and views of Mount Kilimanjaro, making it a key destination for both domestic and international tourists.

