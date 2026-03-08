Connect with us

Kenya Airways plane taking off at JKIA/FILE

Headlines

KQ Flags Operational Challenges on Mumbai Route Amid Airspace Restrictions

Published


NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 8-Kenya Airways has warned customers travelling to and from Mumbai of operational disruptions caused by regional airspace restrictions and adverse weather conditions, which are also affecting baggage handling on the route.

In a customer advisory issued Sunday, the airline said the evolving situation has forced aircraft to carry additional fuel, limiting the amount of baggage that can be uplifted on some flights.

“We are currently experiencing operational challenges affecting flights into and out of Mumbai due to airspace restrictions as a result of ongoing regional conflict and adverse enroute weather,” the airline said.

“The additional fuel required to meet these requirements has had a direct impact on our baggage uplift capability; some bags may be misconnected and/or delivered on a later flight.”

The national carrier said teams stationed in Nairobi and Mumbai are working to reconnect delayed baggage with passengers as quickly as possible while assisting affected travellers through its customer support channels.

For carriers such as Kenya Airways, which operates intercontinental flights with tight fuel planning margins, additional fuel requirements due to rerouting or restricted airspace can force airlines to prioritise safety and aircraft performance over baggage carriage.

The disruption comes at a time when global airlines are increasingly navigating unpredictable airspace conditions linked to regional conflicts such as the war in the Middle East and climate-related weather disturbances.

Several carriers operating between Africa, the Middle East and South Asia have recently had to reroute flights to avoid restricted airspace corridor in the Middle East,increasing flight times and fuel consumption.

For Kenya Airways, the Mumbai route remains strategically important as it connects East Africa to one of Asia’s largest commercial hubs, supporting trade, tourism and business travel between Kenya and India.

Earlier,KQ had suspended repatriation flights from Dubai as the USA-baked Israeli-Iranian war rages on.

