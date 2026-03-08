Connect with us

Kindiki lecturers Gachagua, Accuses Him of Incitement and Disrespect

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 8 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has issued a stern warning to political leaders visiting Meru County, urging them to maintain discipline and avoid incitement that could disrupt peace in the region.

Speaking during a public engagement in Meru, Kindiki said leaders from outside the county are welcome but must respect local residents and avoid political confrontation.

“Visitors are welcome in Meru, but they must come with discipline and avoid unnecessary drama, chaos and incitement. If they continue with such behaviour, we will deal with them firmly,” he said.

The Deputy President described the people of Meru as peaceful and orderly, adding that they do not tolerate political hostility or disruptive conduct during public gatherings.

“People of Meru are civilised and peace-loving. We do not want noise, chaos or unnecessary confrontation,” he said.

Kindiki also directed sharp criticism at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of disrespecting leaders and misleading residents with political rhetoric.

Addressing Gachagua directly, Kindiki said he had repeatedly cautioned him against arrogance and disrespect toward other leaders and communities.

“I have warned you many times to stop arrogance and disrespect, but it seems you do not listen. You must respect me, you must respect the people of Meru and you must respect leaders,” he said.

The Deputy President further questioned Gachagua’s development record during his tenure as Deputy President, claiming he had failed to deliver tangible projects in the region.

“While serving as Deputy President, you did not bring any meaningful development here. Now you come back with the narrative of a one-term presidency to mislead people,” Kindiki said.

He accused the former deputy president of undermining government programmes and engaging in political confrontations with President William Ruto during his time in office.

Kindiki alleged that the disputes slowed the implementation of government development projects.

“You were given the opportunity to serve as Deputy President but ended up fighting the President and sabotaging government development,” he said.

The Deputy President maintained that the government will not allow political leaders to destabilise the country through divisive rhetoric.

“We will not allow anyone to destroy our country by inciting people,” he said.

