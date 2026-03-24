Kakuzi Reports Sh387.5mn Profit, Announces Dividend Boost

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – Kakuzi has posted a Sh387.5 million after-tax profit for its 2025 financial year, marking a dramatic turnaround from the Sh131.6 million loss recorded in 2024.

The firm’s Board of Directors has recommended a first and final dividend of Sh16 per share, doubling last year’s payout, reflecting confidence in Kakuzi’s robust financial performance.

Kakuzi reported total revenues of Sh5.4 billion, generating a pre-tax profit of Sh568 million, compared to a pre-tax loss of Sh167 million in 2024. The company’s flagship crops—avocado, macadamia, and blueberries—contributed significantly to this rebound.

“While certain challenges from 2024 have been mitigated, geopolitical tensions continue to affect our avocado operations,” noted Kakuzi Chairman Nicholas Ng’ang’a.

Managing Director Chris Flowers emphasized the firm’s proactive approach to diversification and sustainability, including the expansion of irrigation and water conservation infrastructure, with 1 million cubic meters of rainwater storage added, bringing total capacity to 13 million cubic meters.

“These initiatives demonstrate our commitment to sustainable agricultural practices, which are fundamental to our future success,” said Flowers.

Kakuzi’s blueberry operations have also shown strong potential for diversification, while domestic sales of value-added products such as ready-to-eat macadamia nuts, cold-pressed macadamia oil, avocados, blueberries, and loose-leaf tea have exceeded Sh 50 million.

Avocados profits surged 96% to Sh709 million, with production up 23%, though exports were impacted by pest pressures and logistical challenges. Kakuzi exported 525 containers at an average price of €7.13 per carton.

Macadamia profits jumped to Sh365 million from Sh69 million, driven by increased sales volumes and higher prices.

Blueberries business recovered to a Sh5 million profit, up from a Sh9 million loss, with production increasing to 90 tons.

Flowers also highlighted efforts to expand market access to China and India while maintaining focus on European markets, which remain critical despite logistical challenges.

“Our value-add and diversification strategies are paying off, positioning Kakuzi for sustained growth and resilience against market volatility,” he said.