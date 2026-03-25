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The report shows that, June and July were the deadliest months, accounting for 68 deaths, more than half of all police killings recorded in 2025, largely linked to protest crackdowns/ICJ Kenya

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Police killings in Kenya rose by 20 per cent in 2025, rights coalition report says

Although the total number of documented violations declined by 17.6 per cent compared with 2024, the report said the rise in police killings, up from 104 cases in 2024 to 125 in 2025, raised concerns about the continued use of excessive force by security agencies

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25— Police killings in Kenya rose by 20 per cent in 2025, with most deaths occurring during periods of public protest, a newly released report by the Missing Voices coalition has shown.

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The Missing Voices 2025 Annual Report, launched in Nairobi’s Mathare area on Tuesday, documented 131 cases of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in 2025, including 125 police killings and six enforced disappearances.

“Behind every statistic is a life cut short, a family left behind, and a justice system that too often fails to act,” the coalition, a group of human rights organisations documenting extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, said in the report.

Although the total number of documented violations declined by 17.6 per cent compared with 2024, the report said the rise in police killings, up from 104 cases in 2024 to 125 in 2025, raised concerns about the continued use of excessive force by security agencies.

In contrast, enforced disappearances fell sharply by 89 per cent, dropping from 55 cases in 2024 to six in 2025.

 Despite the decline, the coalition said the lack of a specific law criminalising enforced disappearances continued to hinder accountability.

“While this reduction is notable, the report emphasises that the absence of a specific law criminalising enforced disappearances continues to make accountability difficult for victims’ families,” the report said.

The report shows that June and July were the deadliest months, accounting for 68 deaths, more than half of all police killings recorded in 2025, largely linked to protest crackdowns.

Nairobi County remained the deadliest region for extrajudicial killings for the fourth consecutive year, the report said, with other counties recording smaller but still concerning numbers.

Young people were disproportionately affected, with those aged between 19 and 35 accounting for the highest number of victims.

 Men represented about 90 per cent of those killed, highlighting what the report described as a persistent gender pattern in the use of lethal force.

Shootings were the most common method used, accounting for 114 of the documented killings, raising questions about compliance with national and international standards governing the use of firearms by police.

The coalition also pointed to ongoing challenges in holding perpetrators accountable, noting that oversight bodies such as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority face resource constraints that delay investigations and prosecutions.

The report further warned of shrinking civic space and increasing attacks on protesters and human rights defenders, trends it said could undermine democratic participation and the rule of law.

The coalition called on parliament to enact legislation criminalising enforced disappearances and to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.

It also urged reforms within the National Police Service to improve crowd control practices and prevent the excessive use of force during demonstrations.

Additional recommendations included providing more resources to oversight institutions, expediting prosecutions by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and prioritising cases of police abuse within the judiciary.

The coalition said it would continue documenting violations and supporting families affected by police violence.

“Missing Voices remains committed to amplifying the voices of affected families and advocating for justice and accountability,” the report said.

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