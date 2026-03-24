NAIROBI, Kenya March 24 – The Tuko Kadi movement, a Gen Z‑led civic mobilisation campaign encouraging young Kenyans to register and own their voter cards ahead of the 2027 general election, is rapidly gaining traction nationwide — and its leaders are pushing back against political interference.

The Tuko Kadi slogan (Sheng for “we have the card”) has gone viral on social media platforms like TikTok, X, and Instagram, with thousands of youths sharing their voter registration status and urging peers to register with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Beyond online engagement, young Kenyans are mobilising physically, visiting registration centres and spreading civic awareness across counties.

As the campaign’s visibility grows, youth organisers and activists are sharply warning politicians not to hijack or claim leadership of the initiative, insisting it remains citizen‑driven and independent of party politics.

Generation Z activists have publicly urged political actors to stay away from the Tuko Kadi slogan and agenda, underscoring that the campaign belongs to the youth and should not be co‑opted for electoral gain.

Youth leaders behind the movement have criticised attempts by political figures to appropriate the campaign’s messaging, framing such moves as distracting from the core goal of empowering voters and holding leaders accountable at the ballot box.

The initiative’s founder has also openly rebuked attempts to co‑opt the movement, describing such efforts as “intellectual theft” and affirming that the campaign is about citizen empowerment rather than political opportunism.

The Tuko Kadi movement reflects a broader trend of youth civic activism in Kenya, where Generation Z is using digital platforms and grassroots organising to influence political engagement and accountability long before candidate campaigns begin.

By emphasising voter registration and participation, the campaign seeks to shift focus from traditional party mobilisation to direct citizen involvement in the democratic process.

Leaders of the movement have made clear that while they will welcome support for civic education and registration, they reject any political claim over the initiative, positioning Tuko Kadi as a non‑partisan push for greater youth participation in elections.