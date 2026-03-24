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Nairobi Faulted Over TB Response as Kenya Records Decline in Cases

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale expressed concern over Nairobi County’s poor response to the disease.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 – Kenya has made significant progress in the fight against tuberculosis (TB), but health officials warn that the risk of infection remains high, with over 40 percent of cases still undetected or untreated.

According to new government data, the country has recorded a 48 percent reduction in TB deaths and infections, contributing to an overall 58 percent decline in the disease burden in recent years.

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Speaking during this year’s World TB Day celebrations in Nairobi, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale expressed concern over Nairobi County’s poor response to the disease.

He noted that despite carrying a heavy TB burden, the county continues to record low treatment success rates, calling for urgent interventions to improve outcomes.

At the event held at University of Nairobi, the Ministry of Health unveiled advanced diagnostic approaches, including AI-supported TB detection systems and Rapid molecular testing technologies

These innovations are expected to enhance early detection and treatment, key to reducing transmission rates.

Public Health Principal Secretary Mary Muthoni emphasized the importance of early testing and sustained funding, particularly for vulnerable groups such as people living with HIV.

“The fight against TB goes beyond hospitals,” she said, highlighting poverty, overcrowding, and stigma as major drivers of transmission, especially in urban areas.

Health experts say that while Kenya is making steady progress toward eliminating TB, the focus must now shift to closing regional gaps, strengthening community awareness, and ensuring equitable access to diagnosis and treatment.

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