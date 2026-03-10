Kenya–UK Partnership Strengthened as UK Border Force Delegation Visits DCI Headquarters

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 10 – Kenya’s fight against drug trafficking received a boost after a delegation from the UK Border Force visited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for consultations aimed at strengthening anti-narcotics operations.

The delegation was led by Victoria Pullen, Director of Home Office Intelligence and International Operations. She was accompanied by Richard Lloyd, Deputy Head of the Africa Border Security Command; Kristoffer Hawksfield, Regional Manager for South and East Africa Border Security Command; and Naz Khan, Liaison Manager at the Nairobi Office.

Upon arrival, the delegation was received by Francis Ndiema, Director of the Investigation Bureau.

During the meeting, Pullen commended the strong collaboration between the DCI Anti-Narcotics Unit and the UK Home Office International Operations team, noting that the partnership has significantly improved efforts to disrupt global narcotics trafficking networks.

Ndiema, speaking on behalf of the Director of Criminal Investigations, expressed appreciation for the continued support from the UK government.

He noted that the partnership has played a key role in strengthening the operational capacity of the DCI Anti-Narcotics Unit through specialized training and equipment.

As part of the visit, the UK Border Force delegation handed over critical investigative equipment, including:

The equipment is expected to significantly enhance the DCI’s ability to investigate drug-related crimes and dismantle trafficking networks.

In his closing remarks, Ndiema thanked the delegation for their support and reaffirmed the DCI’s commitment to deepening cooperation with the UK government in combating narcotics trafficking and other forms of transnational organized crime.