Ol Kalou Constituency MP David Kiaraho Dies, Funeral Committee Formed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 — Ol Kalou Member of Parliament David Njuguna Kiaraho has died.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula said the third-term lawmaker passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

Njuguna had served as the Member of Parliament for Ol Kalou Constituency since 2013.

Wetang’ula appointed lawmakers Kwenya Thuku (Kinangop) and Faith Gitau (Nyandarua) to coordinate a seven-member funeral preparation committee that will liaise with the family and organize the MP’s send-off.

The late Njuguna was a member of the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure and the Procedure and House Rules Committee.