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What President Ruto said about Late MP David Njuguna Kiaraho

May his “Kazi Kwanza, Siasa Baadaye” legacy endure. Rest in peace, Mheshimiwa. – President Ruto

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 29 – President William Ruto has joined leaders in the country in paying tributes in honor of the late Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho, who died this morning will undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital.

In a message of condolence to family and friends, President Ruto described the loss as a significant blow not only to the constituency but to the nation at large.

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“Kiaraho was a humble, steadfast, and visionary leader whose commitment to serving his constituents made him a pillar of his community,” the President said.

The Head of State lauded the late MP’s dedication to public service, highlighting his notable contributions to the education sector and his distinguished tenure in the National Assembly.

According to the President, Kiaraho’s leadership was marked by integrity, diligence, and an unwavering focus on improving the lives of his people.

President Ruto further noted that Kiaraho’s life and work should serve as a guiding example to current and future leaders, urging them to rise above political differences and prioritize service delivery and issues that directly impact citizens.

He emphasized the enduring relevance of the late MP’s philosophy, ‘Kazi Kwanza, Siasa Baadaye,’ describing it as a legacy that should continue to inspire servant leadership across the country.

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