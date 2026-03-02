Iran Envoy says Tehran will not target Kenya in retaliatory strikes against US-Israeli attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 2 – Iran Ambassador in Kenya Ali Gholampou says Iran will not target Kenya even as it continues to execute retaliatory strikes targetting US military assets across the world.

Speaking during a media briefing in Nairobi, Gholampour noted that Kenya does not provide a US military facility with a magnitude to attack Iran.

“I don’t think that we will. Because we have had long historical friendly and mutual relations with the the great people and the Government of Kenya and we do our best to preserve that relation. And I do not believe that the Kenya will provide such a facility to attack Iran from its land. This is something that I assume it will not happen, absolutely,” said Iran’s top diplomat..

The Kenya Defence Forces in partnership with the United States Government last month conducted a ground-breaking ceremony for a 10,000-foot Runway Expansion Project at Kenya Navy Manda Base, Manda Bay, Lamu County.

He added that Tehran will not back down in the face of what he called foreign aggression.

Iran stresses right to defend itself

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi told ABC News on Sunday that no country’s leader has the right to tell Iran not to respond to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli massive strikes on Iran, in response to Trump’s earlier warning that Iran should not retaliate.

Araghchi said Iran has every right to defend itself and the Iranian forces “are capable enough to defend our country.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that “Iran considers it its legitimate duty and right to avenge the perpetrators.”

On the same day, Ali Larijani, the powerful head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, warned that “today we will hit them with a force that they have never experienced before.”

In Israel, an Iranian missile attack killed at least nine people and injured dozens more in the central city of Beit Shemesh on Sunday, after a death the previous day near Tel Aviv. Three people were also injured on one of the main roads of Jerusalem.

A transitional leadership council composed of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the head of the judiciary and a member of the powerful Guardian Council had temporarily assumed the duties of supreme leader following the killing of Khamenei, while a permanent successor is found for the supreme leader.