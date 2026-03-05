Flu cases rise in Kenya as Health Ministry issues advisory

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 5 – The Ministry of Health has issued a public advisory after detecting a rise in influenza (flu) cases in several parts of the country, urging Kenyans to remain cautious and follow preventive measures.

In the advisory released Thursday, the ministry said surveillance data shows higher-than-average respiratory illness activity, although most cases remain mild.

“Kenya is currently experiencing an increase in influenza cases in several regions of the country,” the ministry said.

It explained that the rise in cases follows Kenya’s known seasonal influenza patterns, which normally occur between late February and May, and again between July and October each year.

The advisory was issued by the Director General of Health, Patrick Amoth, who assured the public that the situation is being closely monitored.

“Most individuals affected are experiencing mild to moderate illness and recover well with supportive care,” Amoth said, adding that health authorities have strengthened surveillance and laboratory testing to closely track the disease.

Influenza, commonly known as flu, is a viral respiratory infection that spreads easily from person to person through droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.

It can also spread when people touch contaminated surfaces and then touch their mouth, nose or eyes.

The ministry warned that the virus can spread quickly in crowded places such as schools, markets, places of worship and public transport, urging the public to remain vigilant.

Common symptoms include sudden fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, headache, muscle and joint pains, and general body weakness.

The Ministry of Health said it has already taken several steps to manage the situation, including strengthening influenza surveillance, advising health facilities to enhance preparedness and infection control measures, and coordinating with county governments and health partners to monitor trends and support response activities.

The ministry also urged Kenyans to take preventive measures to protect themselves and their families.

“The public is encouraged to follow preventive measures and rely on official communication channels for updates,” Amoth said.

Amoth further reassured the public that the situation is under control.

“The Ministry reassures the public that the situation is being closely monitored and that appropriate measures are in place to safeguard the health of all Kenyans,” Amoth said.

He urged people experiencing severe flu symptoms to seek medical attention promptly and to stay at home when unwell to prevent spreading the infection to others.