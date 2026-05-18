Schools closed as Transport strike threatens movement

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 18 – Private schools across the country have been put on alert following a nationwide transport sector strike today, with education stakeholders warning of possible disruptions to learner movement and school operations.

In an advisory issued, the Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) urged its member institutions to take precautionary measures to protect learners, staff, and parents amid fears that transport services could be affected by the industrial action linked to concerns over rising fuel prices.

The association called on schools to actively engage parents and guardians on potential disruptions that may affect school attendance, reporting times, and transport arrangements.

“Schools are advised to take precautionary measures to safeguard the safety and well-being of learners, staff, and parents in the event the strike affects movement and transport services across the country,” the advisory stated.

KPSA directed schools to closely monitor developments within their counties and localities while ensuring school transport systems are prepared for any eventuality.

Schools operating buses were advised to ensure their vehicles are adequately fuelled and ready for service.

The association also cautioned institutions against routing school transport through areas considered highly prone to congestion or disruptions, particularly within Nairobi.

Among the routes flagged were the Central Business District, Mombasa Road corridor, Thika Road between Githurai and Roysambu, Jogoo Road, Ngong Road, and the Industrial Area during peak hours of the strike period.

To minimise the impact of any transport interruptions, schools were encouraged to adopt flexible reporting and departure schedules where necessary and implement contingency plans tailored to their circumstances.

“Prioritize the safety of learners and staff at all times and maintain timely communication with parents and guardians,” the association advised.

KPSA noted that by the time of issuing the notice, it had not received any formal communication from relevant government agencies concerning the planned strike.

However, the association said it would continue monitoring the situation and provide updates to schools as developments emerge.

“We urge all school communities to remain calm, vigilant, and guided by official communication channels,” said KPSA Chief Executive Officer Rose Eteye.

Transport operators across Kenya have escalated their standoff with the government, calling for the disbandment of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) even as they strike today.

The Transport Alliance, bringing together matatu operators, boda boda riders, digital taxi drivers, cargo transporters, and other fuel-dependent stakeholders, said the regulator has failed Kenyans by presiding over repeated fuel price increases that have made transport operations unsustainable.

The group accused EPRA of enabling what they termed as “exploitative fuel pricing,” arguing that the regulator has not protected consumers or operators from the rising cost of petroleum products.

The operators warned that unless urgent action is taken, including the scrapping of EPRA and reforming the fuel pricing framework, they will proceed with nationwide protests and a transport shutdown that could paralyse economic activity across the country.

The planned industrial action is expected to involve a wide range of transport and fuel-reliant sectors, including public service vehicles, ride-hailing operators, freight carriers, tourist transport services, and private motorists.

If implemented, the strike could severely disrupt movement in major towns and cities, affecting commuters, supply chains, and business operations nationwide.

The Transport Alliance said the decision follows what it described as “sharp and unjustified” increases in fuel prices announced in the latest review cycle, which it claims have pushed the cost of living even higher.

The protest comes days after EPRA announced a significant adjustment in fuel prices, with Super Petrol and diesel increasing sharply in the May–June pricing cycle.

Motorists in Nairobi are now paying over Sh214 per litre of petrol and more than Sh240 per litre of diesel, figures transport operators say are unsustainable for business survival.

The alliance argues that continued price increases have made public transport operations unviable, forcing operators to consider drastic measures.

Among the key demands, the Transport Alliance is calling for the immediate disbandment of EPRA, withdrawal of the latest fuel price increase, liberalisation of fuel pricing to allow market-driven competition, reforms in petroleum sector regulation and measures to curb what they describe as unfair pricing practices.