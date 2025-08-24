Rwanda slams HRW and UN Rights Office ‘bias’, denies role in DRC civilian deaths

KIGALI, Rwanda, Aug 24 – The Rwandan government has rejected allegations by Human Rights Watch (HRW) and United Nations human rights bodies that its forces were complicit in the killing of civilians in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) conflict-hit Rutshuru Territory.

In a recent report, HRW accused the M23 rebel movement — allegedly backed by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) — of killing scores of civilians, most of them Hutu, in the Binza area between late July and early August.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the UN Joint Human Rights Office (UNJHRO) echoed HRW’s concerns, warning of serious violations of international law and urging accountability.

HRW said it interviewed survivors and witnesses who described killings, abductions and attacks in the area.

While acknowledging difficulties in independently verifying some accounts due to access and security restrictions, the rights body insisted credible evidence pointed to grave abuses.

Kigali, however, dismissed the claims as “baseless” and politically motivated.

In a statement Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the allegations were “not the result of any credible investigation” but rather “hastily released through media leaks to entrench a predetermined narrative.”

“Human Rights Watch itself admits that it did not independently verify the alleged killings of Hutu civilians over a period of almost two weeks,” the ministry said, accusing the organization of a “long history of implausible claims against Rwanda.”

The government also questioned the timing of the report, noting it coincided with preparations for renewed peace talks and the implementation of the June 27, 2025 Washington Peace Agreement.

Rwanda reiterated its long-held position that the main source of insecurity in eastern DRC remains the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a militia with roots in the 1994 genocide.

Eastern DRC has endured decades of violence, with more than 120 armed groups active in the region.

The resurgence of the M23 insurgency in late 2021 has further strained relations between Kinshasa and Kigali.

The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of providing arms and direct military support to the rebels — allegations Rwanda has consistently denied.

The latest accusations come as regional and international mediators push for the full implementation of the Washington Peace Agreement and ongoing dialogue under the Doha process, both aimed at addressing grievances, demobilizing armed groups and stabilizing the volatile Great Lakes region.

Despite the heated exchanges, Rwanda says it remains committed to “a peaceful, secure and prosperous Great Lakes region” and has called for an independent investigation into the alleged killings in Binza.