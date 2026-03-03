Connect with us

DCI Zeroes In on Suspect Wanted for Series of Crimes in Trans Nzoia

The intelligence-led operation brought to an end what investigators described as a prolonged cat-and-mouse pursuit of the suspect, who had allegedly evaded arrest on several occasions.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya, Mar 3- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) detectives have arrested a “notorious fugitive” believed to be behind a string of criminal activities in Trans Nzoia County.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the DCI said the suspect, identified as Evans Simiyu Wanyonyi alias “Boyi,” was apprehended during a dawn raid conducted by officers from Waitaluk Police Station in Chebarus Village, Waitaluk Location.

“The suspect is widely believed to be behind a series of criminal activities in the region,” DCI said.

Police said the dramatic raid caught the fugitive off guard, marking a significant breakthrough in efforts to dismantle criminal networks operating in the area.

A search of the suspect’s residence reportedly led to the recovery of assorted items believed to have been stolen.

Among the exhibits were electronic devices and government property classified as official stores, including police boots, a mess tin, and hospital equipment.

Investigators also recovered crude weapons from the premises, further linking the suspect to alleged unlawful activities.

In a follow-up operation, officers recovered additional suspected stolen property, including heavy solar panels of various sizes, a solar battery, and connecting cables.

The items have since been documented and secured pending forensic examination and use as exhibits in court.

Several residents have positively identified some of the recovered items as property stolen from them, offering relief to victims who had reported losses in recent months.

The suspect remains in custody and is expected to be arraigned in court to face charges related to the recovered items and other alleged offences.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to sustained crackdowns on criminal elements in Trans Nzoia and across the country, assuring the public that security agencies remain vigilant in safeguarding communities and bringing offenders to justice

