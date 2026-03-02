City Hall to finalize Medics Promotions by June Amid Sh8 Billion Wage Bill Pressure

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 3 – Nairobi County Government has mounted a firm and comprehensive defence of its handling of health workers’ grievances, informing the County Assembly Health Committee that the majority of issues raised by unions have either been resolved or are at advanced stages of implementation.

The position was presented before the committee by the Executive Committee Member for Health, Wellness and Nutrition, Suzanne Silantoi, who outlined the steps taken by the county to address concerns raised by health practitioners.

The county maintained that it would be unreasonable for the unions to sustain industrial action while the government continues to actively implement solutions in good faith.

According to the department, more than eight key issues raised by health workers have been substantively addressed. These include concerns over the functionality of the medical insurance scheme, pending gratuity payments, delayed promotions, issuance of confirmation letters, salary arrears for consultants, and previously withheld salaries, many of which have now been cleared.

On medical cover, the county clarified that the current scheme is fully operational and that measures have been put in place to strengthen compliance and ensure sustainability.

“There was an issue regarding medical insurance, which has since been resolved. The scheme is currently operational, and the county has committed to remitting monthly Social Health Authority (SHA) contributions alongside timely quarterly payments,” Silantoi told the committee.

The county further noted that these interventions demonstrate goodwill and measurable progress, even as some health workers remain on strike.

Addressing promotions, which remain a key outstanding issue, the county pointed to the fiscal realities facing devolved governments and the need to balance staff welfare with long-term financial sustainability.

It was noted that Nairobi’s health sector wage bill currently stands at approximately Sh8 billion. The county warned that implementing the proposed promotions across the board would increase the wage bill by up to 150 percent, potentially placing the county in breach of approved ceilings under public finance regulations.

“Promotions for common cadres from Job Groups M to N and N to P will be concluded by June 30, 2026. However, promotions must be implemented in a structured and realistic manner to ensure compliance with the approved wage bill and to safeguard the sustainability of health services,” she affirmed.

The county reiterated its commitment to continued dialogue and constructive engagement with all unions. It further assured health workers that no officer would face victimisation for participating in the industrial action and urged them to resume duty as the remaining matters continue to be addressed.

City Hall also underscored its constitutional obligation to safeguard access to healthcare services for Nairobi residents, warning that prolonged industrial action risks undermining service delivery, particularly for vulnerable and underserved populations.