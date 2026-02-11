US FAA lifts temporary closure at El Paso intl airport in Texas – China Daily

Connect with us

WASHINGTON — The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday lifted the temporary closure of airspace over El Paso, US state of Texas, hours after it announced the halt of all flights to and from El Paso International Airport for “special security reasons.”

“The temporary closure of airspace over El Paso has been lifted. There is no threat to commercial aviation. All flights will resume as normal,” the FAA said on X.

The FAA and the US Department of Defense acted swiftly to address a “cartel drone incursion,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on X.

“The threat has been neutralized, and there is no danger to commercial travel in the region,” said Duffy.

The abrupt closure of airspace over El Paso drew criticism from US Congresswoman Veronica Escobar, who represents Texas’ 16th Congressional District in El Paso. She urged the FAA to lift the temporary flight restrictions imposed on the area, located just miles from the US-Mexico border.

