Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Ukraine’s ex-energy minister detained while attempting to leave country

Published

KIEV, Feb 15 – A former energy minister in Ukraine has been detained while attempting to leave the country, authorities have said.

German Galushchenko, who was forced out of his government role last year after being among officials named in a corruption scandal, was reportedly apprehended while on a train leaving Ukraine. It is unclear where he intended to travel to.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He was one of several government figures implicated in an alleged $100m (£75m) embezzlement scheme in November.

The scandal threatened to engulf Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration, which swept to power before Russia’s full-scale invasion on the promise to root out corruption.

Zelensky’s chief-of-staff Andriy Yermak – his closest adviser throughout the war – resigned after his home was searched. Neither the president nor Yermak have been accused of any wrongdoing.

The scandal has, however, increased pressure from the US to hold elections, which have been suspended since the start of the war in 2022 due to provisions in Ukraine’s constitution.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (Nabu) said in a statement on Sunday that its detectives had detained the former energy minister “while crossing the state border”, as part of the Midas case.

It did not name Galushchenko explicitly, but he has been named by several prominent Ukrainian media organisations.

Galushchenko was briefly justice minister, a post he held when he was told by Zelensky to resign in November, having served as energy minister for three years prior to that. His successor, Svitlana Hrynchuk, also resigned after being implicated in the scandal.

Nabu gave no further details on Galuschenko’s detention, but said it would provide updates in due course.

Radio Free Europe reports that he was being transported to Kyiv for further questioning, after border guards were told to alert the authorities if he attempted to flee.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Trump says UK soldiers in Afghanistan ‘among greatest of all warriors’

Trump was criticised for remarks he made during an interview with Fox News on Thursday in which the president said of Nato troops: "We've...

January 25, 2026

World

Zelensky depicts peace talks with US as ‘constructive’, but ‘not easy’ – China Daily

Intensive diplomatic efforts have been underway between the relevant parties over the past few days.

December 8, 2025

World

Zelensky welcomes amendments to proposed peace plan

Nov 25 – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed proposed changes to the controversial 28-point peace plan for ending the war with Russia. It...

November 25, 2025

World

(WATCH) Russia and Ukraine complete record prisoner swap with 1,000 detainees released by both sides

The exchange is the first major breakthrough following talks held in Istanbul and is part of a phased operation expected to total 2,000 returned...

May 26, 2025

World

Trump questions Putin’s desire for peace after meeting Zelensky at the Vatican

Earlier in the day Trump and Zelensky were seen in deep discussion in St Peter's Basilica shortly before the funeral began.

April 27, 2025

World

Ukraine reports many Russian drone attacks after truce ends

Russia's military has not commented on the reported attacks. The truce declared by President Vladimir Putin expired at midnight Sunday Moscow time (21:00 GMT)....

April 21, 2025

DIPLOMACY

Putin announces ‘Easter truce’ in Ukraine until end of Sunday

Russia's Ministry of Defence said the truce had been "guided by humanitarian considerations".

April 19, 2025

World

US to hold talks on Ukraine with Europeans

Thursday's meetings are significant for their happening if nothing else. Witkoff and Rubio will see French President Emmanuel Macron and his team.

April 17, 2025