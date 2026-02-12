Connect with us

ANTI-TERROR WAR

Ruto Vows Tough Action on Al-Shabaab During Mandera Visit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – President William Ruto has pledged firm action against Al-Shabaab terrorists, calling on residents of Mandera County to cooperate with security agencies in restoring stability.

The President was speaking at Mandera Stadium during the NYOTA Business Start-up Capital Disbursement Forum, where Sh134 million was issued to 2,240 beneficiaries from 30 wards across the county’s six constituencies.

Ruto said security operations will be intensified even as the government prepares to open the Kenya–Somalia border post to enhance cross-border trade.

“I am asking you and the leaders of Mandera, let us all be people who will fight against Al-Shabaab. These Al-Shabaab are useless people. Help us so that we can confront these thugs and terrorists. This is so that Mandera can proceed with development and business, and so that Mandera grows and helps contribute to the economy of our nation, Kenya,” he stated.

The President also criticized opposition leaders for what he termed persistent attacks on government programmes, accusing them of incompetence during their time in office.

“You are coming to lecture us about relief food, yet you were fired for stealing the very relief food you took,” the President said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki assured Kenyans that drought mitigation measures remain on course, including food distribution, non-food support and livestock fodder provision.

